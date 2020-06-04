PUBG Mobile Jungle Mode: Hot Air Balloon, Jungle Fruit And More

PUBG MOBILE’s Jungle Adventure Mode has been the most recent and dynamic development to the game. Not only has it remained true to the brand's core value of consistently churning out new additions and features to keep it’s community active and entertained, but PUBGM has continued to raise the bar in terms of diversified theme’s to explore.

Deep-diving into the new set of mechanics and features PUBG MOBILE has brought players within the relatively small Sanhok Map, here are some of the one’s to keep an eye out for:

PUBG

Hot Air Balloons: An all new vehicle which allows players to survey the battlefield from the skies, in turn gaining an advantage over opponents. Players will be able to see the location of hot air balloons on the map. Once you board a hot air balloon, you can launch it into the air. When the hot air balloon is up in the sky, you'll be able to see where totems are located in the jungle, which will make it easier for you to find them. After you launch a hot air balloon into the sky, you'll need to lower it back to the ground before you can continue exploring. If you think the hot air balloon is descending too slowly, you'll be able to parachute from the hot air balloon.

PUBG

Mysterious Jungle Fruit: Players who make their way into Sanhok's Jungle Adventure Mode will find Special Jungle fruits distributed throughout the map. The consumption of these fruits give players a chance to experience the following magical effects, both positive and negative. There are 3 buffs and 1 debuff which players get randomly:

- Display the distance of gunshot, footstep, and vehicle sound markers

- Instantly restore 50% Energy

- Display the location of Air Drops

- Make you dizzy and blur your vision.

PUBG

Advertisement

Lost Treasures: Last but not the least, the in-game event “Lost Treasures” is now available, players can come with their friends and try to find the Mysterious Jungle treasures!

Entering this exciting mode is purely based on luck, if you’re in, you’ll find ‘Jungle Adventure' written on the bottom right of your screen. So ensure you have the Sanhok map downloaded on your device, and if you’re lucky enough you’ll be welcomed into the jungle!