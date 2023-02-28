PUBG Mobile: PMPL 2023 South Asia Spring to kick off on March 21

Tencent has revealed the dates of all the 2023 PUBG Mobile Pro Leagues (PMPLs) Spring that will commence in several countries. Teams from around the world are gearing up for their regional events to qualify for the respective Championships and World Invitational (PMPL).

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM Here comes the 2023 PMPL Spring Schedule!

Get ready to watch these exciting games and cheer for your team!



Download PUBG MOBILE on App Store now!



The PMPL Spring 2023 South Asia is scheduled to kick off on March 21 and will run until April 16, featuring the best 20 teams from the region. The Pro League Pakistan will also start on the same day and conclude on April 9. The top teams from both contests will move to the PUBG Mobile South Asia Championship Spring, planned for April 27 to May 7.

PUBG Mobile Pro League 2023 South Asia Spring participants

The Pro League consists of 20 teams, which includes the top 12 from the 2022 PMPL Fall SA, three from the National Championship Nepal, and five from the National Championship SA Wild Card.

High Voltage 4Merical Vibes Stalwart Esports IHC Esports DRS Gaming Elementrix Mabetex Esports Skylightz Gaming Trained to Kill Venom Deadeyes RAW Esports Deadeyes Guys illumin8 crew Leo Esports Abrupt Slayers SITM Esports SEAL Esports NB Esports Bad Intention X Bit 4Mercial TRZ

South Asian teams have grabbed the world's attention with their strong performances in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022. Nepal's DRS Gaming obtained the second spot there and has become the best performing squad from the region so far.

Their remarkable performances have been appreciated by fans and distinguished members of the PUBG Mobile community. They showed well-balanced gameplay throughout the prestigious contest and successfully ended their campaign on a high note.

Stalwart Esports @StalwartEsports



Not the results we wanted but we’ll make sure we do better in the PMPL South Asia Championship.



See you all there.

GG boys @ste_skryyy @top_ste @actionpubgm

#WeAreStalwart #STEftw #GodLSTE We are your 2nd runners up in the PMPL South Asia Fall Split 2022.Not the results we wanted but we’ll make sure we do better in the PMPL South Asia Championship.See you all there.GG boys @ste_pika We are your 2nd runners up in the PMPL South Asia Fall Split 2022.Not the results we wanted but we’ll make sure we do better in the PMPL South Asia Championship.See you all there.GG boys @ste_pika @ste_skryyy @top_ste @actionpubgm #WeAreStalwart #STEftw #GodLSTE https://t.co/rOWmPf5jJl

Mongolian giants Stalwart and IHC Esports have displayed exceptional displays over the past few years. Both the squads occupied third and fourth spots in the PMPL Fall SA, while they held fourth and fifth positions in the PMGC 2022 respectively.

High Voltage, the defending champion of the Pro League, will once again look to repeat the same showings in the upcoming competition. The team has signed KHOONI ahead of the event. DE Warriors of Mongolia was the second-best unit in the previous edition and has now been acquired by 4Merical Vibes.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM

Congrats to High Voltage for becoming the Champion of 2022 PMPL South Asia Fall!!

What a perfect ending for this great season!!



Download PUBG MOBILE now:



Here comes the ranking of the 2022 PMPL South Asia Fall Finals!!

Congrats to High Voltage for becoming the Champion of 2022 PMPL South Asia Fall!!

What a perfect ending for this great season!!

Trained to Kill (T2K) from Nepal also competed in the PMGC 2022 and finished 13th in the Grand Finals. Their performances in its Group Stage were mind-boggling as they managed to outplay plenty of experienced squads there.

illumin8 crew captured first place in the PUBG Mobile National Championship 2022 Nepal to reach the PMPL SA. Leo Esports and Abrupt were second and third there. While SITM emerged victorious in the PMNC SA Wild Card.

