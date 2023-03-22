Create

PUBG Mobile: PMPL 2023 Spring Pakistan Day 1 canceled due to earthquake in South Asia 

PMPL Pakistan Day 1 was called off (Image via Sportskeeda)
Tencent has canceled Day 1 of PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2023 Spring: Pakistan due to the emergence of an earthquake in South Asia. The opening day of the event was scheduled to take off on March 21 at 10 pm PKT, with the livestream also having begun on YouTube.

However, the earthquake (magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter scale) was felt at 10:17 pm in Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, and other countries.

PUBG Mobile subsequently announced the cancelation of the Day 1 proceedings. The new schedule for all five matches will be revealed on the game's official social media page at a later date. If all goes well in Pakistan, the event could begin on March 22. The company stated:

"Today's games of PUBG Mobile Pro League Pakistan will be canceled due to the earthquakes and keeping in mind the saftey of players and staff. Matches will be resumed as soon as the situation allows and the new schedule will be announced on our social media channels. Thank you for your understanding and stay safe!"
PMPL Pakistan Day 1 canceled (Image via PUBG Mobile)
PUBG Mobile Pro League 2023 Spring Pakistan

A total of 20 Pakistani teams have earned a seat in the PMPL, which is being held online. It was initially planned to span from March 21 to April 9. During the League Stage, these squads will compete for a berth in the three-day Grand Finals. Tencent has allotted a total prizepool of $70K for the contest. Here are the participating teams:

  1. AgonXi8
  2. Free Style
  3. HellRaisers
  4. Magnus Esports
  5. North Esports
  6. Quantum Rage
  7. R3GICIDE
  8. Seventh Element
  9. Team H2E
  10. Team Negatives
  11. Team QWERTY
  12. Team Star
  13. Team Bablu
  14. Team TUF
  15. The Grounders
  16. The Faulty Devils
  17. XGeneration
  18. 141 Officials
  19. 3X Esports
  20. 52 Esports
PMPL Pakistan Prize Pool (Image via Tencent)
The PMPL is the first official PUBG Mobile tournament in Pakistan this year and each participant will endeavor to claim the first prize. The winner will receive a total of $7000, while the second and third-rank holders will get $4000 and $3250 respectively. All teams will receive $1750 as a participation fee.

Defending champion AgonXi8 will once again be among the top contenders as its lineup boasts experienced players such as BLADE, GHOOST, IQ, TRYNDA, UZM, and FALAK. Other popular teams like Free Style, Quatam Range, Team Querty, and others will also aim to secure a good fortune at the event.

