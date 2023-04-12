PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Spring 2023 Grand Finals: Participants, schedule, and more

The three-day-long Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Spring 2023 is set to commence on April 14. A total of 16 top teams from the region will go head-to-head for a prize pool of $80,000 and the coveted twelve spots in the upcoming South Asian Championship Spring. After three days and 18 hard-fought matches, the squad with the highest points will become the undisputed champions of the spring season.

The League Stage rankings have determined the allocation of headstart points for each finalist, granting them advantageous positions in the contest.

PMPL South Asia 2023 Spring finalists and bonus points

Mentioned below are the current standings of the event:

Stalwart Esports - 77 points 4Mercial Vibes - 76 points T2K Esports - 65 points IHC Esports - 63 points DRS Gaming - 57 points NB Esports - 53 points Mabtex Esports - 53 points Skylightz Gaming - 45 points Illumin8 Crew - 44 points LEO Esports - 43 points High Voltage Esports Nepal - 39 points Kunyo TRZ - 38 points SEAL Esports - 36 points SITM Esports - 30 points Deadyes Guys - 29 points RAW Officials - 27 points

During the League Stage, two Mongolian teams, Stalwart Esports and 4Mercial, emerged as the top two performers, with both nearly reaching the 600-point mark and maintaining a lead of over 150 points over the third-ranked team. Stalwart Esports, in particular, demonstrated consistent performance across all three weeks, earning 77 headstart points, while 4Merical took 76.

T2K Esports, the only Nepali team to reach the podium, will carry forward 65 points to the Finals. DRS Gaming and Skylightz Gaming had an average performance in the league, with 57 and 45 advantage points, respectively.

PMNC 2022 Nepal winner Illumin8 Crew had ups and downs in the opening round and eventually occupied ninth place with 44 bonus points. PMNC Wildcard champion SITM was 14th with 30 bonus points.

Mongolian player East922 was in the limelight with a stellar performance, managing 124 eliminations and 27081 damage in the PMPL SA League. STE Top picked up 119 kills and 27142 damage, followed by his teammate Action with 103 eliminations.

The upcoming PMPL finals are set to be exciting, as each team has the potential to clinch the trophy. While defending champions High Voltage haven't performed well so far, there's a possibility of a turnaround in the finals. Fans are particularly anticipating fierce competition between the Mongolian and Nepalese teams.

