PUBG MOBILE Pro League South Asia (PMPL) Spring 2023 Week 2: Overall standings, overview, and more

The second week of the PUBG MOBILE Pro League South Asia (PMPL) Spring 2023 wrapped up on April 2, boasting plenty of nail-biting fights. 4Merical Vibes from Mongolia have extended their lead to approximately 60 points and currently occupy the top position. The team's ability to win chicken dinners is unparalleled, having won nine of them, which has taken their total points tally to 455.

Stalwart Esports is in second place, having accumulated 396 points and 270 frag points, despite their over-aggressive approach. They have a significant lead of 99 points over the next-best team, highlighting the superiority of the top two rosters.

DRS Gaming from Nepal had an average week but are still in third place with 297 points, while IHC Esports have climbed up to fourth place in the overall rankings, with five chicken dinners and 289 points. T2K had a successful week and collected 158 points, which propelled them to fifth place in the overall rankings.

Skylightz Gaming had an average performance and are currently in seventh place, while Illumin8 Crew's outstanding performance has lifted them out of the danger zone from third-last place last week to ninth place. Elementrix and Bad Intention had poor showings in Week 2 as they are still in 19th and 20th places on the overall scoreboard.

Overview of PMPL South Asia Week 2 Day 5

Deadeyes Guys had an outstanding first match in Miramar, taking out 14 enemies and winning a chicken dinner. Kunyo TRZ followed them in second place with 11 eliminations. DE Ontop bagged the MVP for his contributions of six frags.

PMPL SA Spring overall standings after Week 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

4Merical Vibes demonstrated their expertise in winning chicken dinners in the second and fourth matches played on Erangel and Sanhok maps. They also achieved good frag points in these matches, with 15 and 13 kills, respectively.

Mabetex Esports finally managed to claim their first chicken dinner of the week in the third match with 11 frags. The second and third spots were taken by Stalwart and LEO Esports with seven and eight kill points, respectively.

Deadeyes Guys secured 12th place after PMPL Week 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Nepal's Skylightz Gaming claimed first position in the final match of the PMPL Week 2 with 11 eliminations. Although Deadeyes Guys were eliminated early, they still managed to earn six frag points.

DeadEyes Guys claimed victory in an additional solo match in PMPL Week 2, which was played on Vikendi by the top 12 teams of the weekly rankings. NB Esports and LEO Esports ranked second and third in this match.

