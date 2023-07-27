PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2023 SEA Fall: Teams, schedule, PMGC slots, prize pool, and more

The Fall or second edition of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) SEA is about to start in the first week of August. The 20 reputed organizations from South East Asian countries will collide with each other for six slots in the 2023 Global Champions (PMGC), which will be hosted in Turkey later this year. This prestigious event includes the 15 partnered and the five qualified teams.

The League Stage of the PMSL will be organized from August 2 to 20, while the Grand Finals will take place from August 25 to 27 next month. A total cash prize of $250,000 will be awarded among those participating squads.

Participating teams in PMSL 2023 SEA Fall and other details

Alter Ego Ares Box Gaming D'Xavier Vampire Esports FaZe Clan PlayBook Esports Don't Break Dreams Morph GPX XERXIA Esports BN United The Infinity Team Secret Bigetron Red Villains BOOM Esports Yoodo Alliance Persia EVOS Geek Fam Rex Regum Qeon SEM9 Genesis Esports

Schedule

Week 1 - August 2 to 6

Week 2 - August 9 to 13

Week 3 - August 16 to 20

Week 4 (Grand Finals) - August 25 to 27

In the spring edition, the 15 partnered and the five qualified teams participated there. However, just after that competition, Bacon Time unexpectedly dissolved their lineup. Tencent has invited Thailand’s The Infinity to replace that slot.

Morph GPX has secured their place in the PMSL after coming second in the PMPL Indonesia Fall, which was won by Persija Evos. Don’t Break Dreams conquered the PMPL Malaysia Fall and earned a seat in this upcoming competition. XERXIA and Genesis Esports were the runner-ups in Pro League Thailand and Pro League Vietnam, respectively. Meanwhile, Genesis Esports entered the event after winning the SEA Wildcard.

Alter Ego from Indonesia was the crown champion of the spring edition. Rosemary, a rising PUBG Mobile star, bagged the Season MVP title there. The organization that came sixth in the recently concluded PMWI Main Event has recently added Wymer and Alva to the lineup.

Vietnam’s Box Gaming has acquired the lineup of ShineLike Diamond, who obtained second place in the PMSL Spring. Vampire Esports, who was fourth there, is currently in emphatic form as they defended their PMWL trophy after demonstrating absolute dominance throughout both stages.

Persija Evos, Bigetron, and Geek Fam will aim to exhibit their strength and register a podium in the fall season. Yoodo Alliance and Boom Esports also had a great run in the inaugural event.