PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2023 Spring Week 3 Day 3: Overall rankings, highlights, and more

Indonesia’s RRQ secured the top position at the end of Day 3 in the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2023 Spring with 138 points. SEM9, who was the table-topper after 12 matches, had no fixtures on Friday and dropped to fifth place in the standings.

Boom Esports, who claimed the 2023 PMPL Indonesia Spring title, placed third with 118 points and 76 kills. Box Gaming set up a uniform run throughout 18 matches and placed fourth with 116 points. Meanwhile, Yoodo Alliance and Bacon Time secured the 11th and 14th spots, respectively.

Highlights of PMSL SEA Week 3 Day 3

Vampire Esports did well in the first battle, which resulted in them earning a 10-kill Chicken Dinner. VOIN lost their fight against Vampire Esports in the last zone and plundered with 12 points.

Yoodo Alliance also had a good start by defeating Persija Evos and Geek Slate. However, they were unfortunately knocked out by VOIN.

PMSL Week 3 standings after Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Playbook from the Philippines demonstrated a surprise performance to claim the decisive victory in the second game with 22 points.

VOIN, who gained 16 points, outclassed two elite teams, Vampire Esports and RRQ, with fantastic teamwork.

Bacon Time did well throughout the third match in Erangle and finished in the first rank with 11 points. Geek and Box Gaming also gave their all and amassed 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, VOIN and Yoodo, after two good games, failed in their respective encounters at the PMSL Week 3 Day 3.

Flash showed a lot of patience during the end zone when SEM9 and Box were fighting and helped his team, HAIL, win the fourth contest with 17 points.

Malaysia’s SEM9 also secured 17 points, while Box Gaming and VOIN had 13 and 12 points, respectively.

In the fifth match in Miramar, a total of six teams survived in the eighth zone, with only VOIN being four-man strong. Taking advantage of this, the Indonesian team pulled off an easy Chicken Dinner with five eliminations. Boom Esports were the second-best squad in the match, and they took a total of 16 points from it.

RRQ outclassed Yoodo to emerge victorious in the sixth match with 10 frags. Boom, Geek, and Yoodo also ended their PMSL Week 3 Day 3 on a high note, collecting 11, 11, and 14 points, respectively.

