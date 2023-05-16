PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2023 to not feature any Indian teams

Tencent has made public the 34-slot distribution of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2023 Riyadh, scheduled for July 11 to 16, 2023. Defending champion Vampire Esports from Thailand has been given a special invitation to the contest. The publisher has additionally revealed that the first phase, i.e., the AllStars, will allow six teams to progress to the Main Event instead of the previous count of five.
With the disclosure of the slot distribution, it has become evident that none of the participants from India have been invited to the grand event. In the April announcement, the organizers kept the two special invitational seats undisclosed, generating high hopes among fans regarding the potential participation of Indian teams. Unfortunately, this edition will not see any teams from India, leaving fans and players disheartened.
PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2023 slot distribution
There will be two phases; the Allstars (July 11-13), which features 18 teams, and the Main Event (July 14 to 16), which consists of 16 teams. The initial stage will be a fun-focused competition, as most of its participants will be determined through fan votes.
All-Stars slot allocation
- PMPL INDONESIA
- PMPL MALAYSIA
- PMPL THAILAND
- PMPL VIETNAM
- PMPL SEA WILDCARD
- PMPL SOUTH ASIA
- PMPL PAKISTAN
- PMPL TÜRKiYE
- PMPL EUROPE
- PMPL ARABIA
- PMPL AFRICA
- PMPL BRAZIL
- PMPL LATAM
- PMPL NORTH AMERICA
- SOUTH KOREA (one direct invite)
- JAPAN (one direct invite)
- One special invite - Vampire Esports
- KSA ( one host country team)
The Main Event promises an exhilarating showdown for fans, with most of its participants comprising regional champions.
Main Event
- PMPL Championship Spring South Asia
- PMPL Championship Spring Middle East and Africa
- PMPL Championship Spring Europe
- PMPL Championship Spring Americas
- Tianba (PEL)
- STE (PEL)
- Alter Ego (PMSL)
- Shine Like Diamond
- Twisted Minds (KSA, host country)
- winners of PUBG Mobile Japan League Season 3
- Top 6 teams from PMWI Allstars
The 2022 edition witnessed participation from two Indian squads: 7SEA Esports and Soul Esports. Despite BGMI's sudden removal from the App Store and Google Play a few days before the PUBG Mobile event, both Indian contenders successfully competed in the world Invitational, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Soul Esports, who was given a spot in the Main Event, grabbed the 11th position in the overall table, while 7SEA Esports, who was invited for the Afterparty phase, clinched the ninth spot. ScoutOp, a renowned Indian BGMI/PUBG Mobile athlete, won the Fan Favourite Player award.
This year, the expectations of the fans were very high as they were eagerly waiting for the presence of their favorite Indian teams in the competition. Sadly, the 2023 PMWI will not boast any squad from the nation. The main reason behind the absence of Indian teams is the ban imposed on BGMI in the country.