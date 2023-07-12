PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2023 Allstars Day 2: Overall Standings, match-wise overview, and more

Vampire Esports cemented their lead on Day 2 of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) Allstars Stage. From the six matches this squad played on that day, they accumulated an impressive total of 65 points. Currently, they have a considerable lead of 33 points over their closest threat. This will make it challenging for others to reach them on the leaderboard.

After securing two Chicken Dinners, DRS Gaming made a significant climb of five positions to gain second place with a total of 110 points. On the other hand, Gaimin Gladiators slipped to the third rank with 94 points. Alpha7 Esports showed signs of improvement on Day 2 and currently occupies sixth place. Unfortunately, Bigetron RA had a tough day and dropped to the ninth rank.

PMWI Allstars Day 2 match overview

Match 1

DRS Gaming's impressive movement, combined with their aggressive playstyle, helped them emerge as the winners of this game. They secured an impressive 16 frags. Infinity IQ and Gaimin Gladiators came second and third, respectively, with seven frags each.

Match 2

In the second match, DPlus Kia showcased their clever rotational tactics and claimed victory with 13 frags. Team S2G performed well, obtaining the second spot. Gaimin Gladiators and Vampire demonstrated their admirable skills once again, earning nine and 10 points, respectively. This led them to secure spots in the top rankings.

Match 3

Team Falcons displayed excellent teamwork and won this game after eliminating 14 opponents. DPlus Kia displayed another commendable performance, coming second with 11 points. DRS Gaming settled for the third rank with 13 points.

Match 4

DRS Gaming maintained their impressive gameplay and secured their second victory of Day 2, accumulating eight frags. Aton Esports, a side that had been struggling in the standings, showed improvement and ended this game in second place with 15 points. Infinity IQ secured the third spot with 14 points.

Match 5

In the fifth match on Miramar, Alpha7 capitalized on elevated terrain to win this PMWI game with an impressive 15 points. Revo stood out as the star of this match with six eliminations. Vampire Esports once again managed to acquire a position among the top standings with 13 crucial points.

Match 6

In the final PMWI match of Day 2, Vampire Esports finished on a high note, clinching the victory on Miramar with a remarkable 16 frags. Infinity IQ once again displayed great composure and secured the second spot. S2G, despite being eliminated before the game ended, managed to accumulate eight frags.

