PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) Allstars Day 3: Teams, schedule, and more 

The PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) Allstars is concluding, with the final six matches scheduled for July 13. After these matches, the top six teams progressing to the next stage, the PMWI Main Stage, will be determined. Over the past two days of the event, fans have witnessed thrilling and captivating moments. The schedule for all three days is the same for the PMWI event, providing a sense of comfort and stability to the participating teams.

The PMWI main event is scheduled from July 14 to 16. The six qualified teams will compete alongside the top 10 teams from each region, all vying for the championship and a substantial prize pool.

PMWI Allstars Day 3 participating teams and map schedule

Vampire Esports DRS Gaming Gaimin Gladiators DPlus Kia Team Falcons Alpha7 Esports Faze Clan Infinity IQ Bigetron RA S2G Esports Yokohama Donuts Varrel Agon I8 Esports Aton Esports Sem9 Ikurd Esports Yangon Galacticos R8 Esports Mezexis Esports

Here's the map order for Day 3:

Match 1 - Sanhok

Match 2 - Erangel

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Miramar

What to expect on Day 3 of PMWI Allstars

Vampire Esports continued their impressive performance and successfully maintained their lead with a total of 143 points. DRS Gaming closely followed them, displaying an exceptional performance on day 2. The two teams are currently the only ones to surpass the 100-point mark, making it highly likely that they will secure qualification for the next stage.

Despite their consistent gameplay, Gaimin Gladiators find themselves in third place due to a lack of placement points. Not having won a single match yet, the squad will need to work hard to secure a spot in the next stage.

Alpha7 experienced a remarkable turnaround on the second day after a disappointing start and are now on the verge of qualifying. Their position in the competition is delicate, and they must maintain their performance to secure qualification.

On the other hand, Bigetron RA, despite a strong start on the first day, faced setbacks on the second day. They will need to put in a significant effort to secure their spot in the next round.

