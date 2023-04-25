PUBG New State Battle Adda India Day 1: Overall standings, match-wise highlights, and more

Day 1 of the PUBG New State Battle Adda concluded today with all 32 teams participating in three matches each. OR Esports holds first rank with 70 at an average of 23.33. Gods Reign, a strong lineup, was only five points behind the table toppers. Hyderabad Hydras also had a great opening and stood in third place with 62 points.

Valocity Gaming also played amazingly in their three games and finished fourth with 60 points. Bad Devils, despite winning one match today, was ninth with 36 points. Meanwhile, three popular squads, Team Genesis, GodLike Esports, and S8UL were in 11th, 14th, and 15th spots, respectively.

NEW STATE MOBILE INDIA @IN_NEWSTATE



Which team are you supporting?



#NEWSTATEMOBILEINDIA #NSBATTLEADDA #ESPORTS New State Mobile - Battle Adda will commence on 25th April 2023. Here are the teams to look out for who will be fighting for the prize pool of INR 10,00,000/-Which team are you supporting? New State Mobile - Battle Adda will commence on 25th April 2023. Here are the teams to look out for who will be fighting for the prize pool of INR 10,00,000/-Which team are you supporting?#NEWSTATEMOBILEINDIA #NSBATTLEADDA #ESPORTS https://t.co/0NQbz6F1oa

During the four-day league stage, these 24 invited contestants, who have been seeded into four groups, will battle to obtain their seats in the Grand Finals. The preliminary stage also features a bonus points system for the first time in the New State event.

PUBG New State Battle Adda Day 1 overview

Team Insane won the first encounter on Akinta map with seven kills. However, it was Team Atom who topped the opening round standings by taking 16 eliminations. GodLike, playing their natural game, secured 12 points, including ten kills.

Team Insane, who used their Finish Card, pulled off a 31-point Chicken Dinner. Velocity Gaming, who lost their final battle against Insane, grabbed 28 points, while Genesis and GodLike scored 18 and 15 points, respectively.

Gods Reign went on to fight flawlessly and garnered a huge 36 points using their Finish Card. Bad Devils registered their first victory with 29 points in the newest Lagna map. Meanwhile, GodLike Esports had a poor show in the third game and failed to score any points.

Hyderabad Hydras exhibited stellar execution to clinch the fourth match with 31 points. 4EVER added 24 points to their bag after playing wisely. Celsius and Big Brother obtained 19 points each there.

Try Hard was the leading performer in the fifth match, scoring a total of 29 important points. Hyderabad Hydras were yet again able to secure 27 points, which included nine finishes. Meanwhile, OR Esports displayed awesome gameplay to plunder 20 points.

Carrying out their synergy, OR Esports emerged as triumphant in the sixth game of the PUBG New State Battle Adda. The unit earned 32 points, which led them to top the overall scoreboard. It was also a lucrative match for S8UL and Global Esports as they accumulated 22 and 19 points, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes