PUBG New State Battle Adda India Day 3: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The first half of the PUBG New State Battle Adda League Stage was held on April 25 and 26, where the participants earned bonus points based on their ranking after six matches each. The second half starts today by following the same format, meaning these teams will again get bonus points after six matches each. At the end of the fourth day, the top 16 teams from the cumulative points will reach the Finale.

Day 3 saw Gods Reign top the scoreboard with 63 points in their three games, followed by True Rippers (59) and OR Esports (56.5). Team S8UL, who flopped in the first two days, displayed some resistance, accumulating 48 points at an average of 16. GodLike Esports currently holds the ninth spot with 44 points in the third-day standings. UDOG India was the worst team today, securing only five points in three games.

Star player Scoutop led Genesis to claim a four-kill Chicken Dinner in the first match of Day 3. Using his experience, he contested amazingly in the end zone, taking three eliminations to his name. However, Team Tamilas also impressed there by scoring 24 points. OR Esports and GodLike took only 10 and seven points, respectively.

OR Esports continued their thumping run and strengthened their lead by pulling off a 35.5-point victory in their second encounter. Team Chief and Tamilas amassed 23 and 22 points, respectively, while GodLike Esports obtained 15 points there. OR Rithvik, with seven frags, was the top performer in the game.

Revenant displayed their superb gameplay throughout the third match of the PUBG New State Battle Adda Day 3, gaining a massive 45-point Chicken Dinner. MJ from the lineup was named the best player in this round with six kills and 1027 damage. True Rippers and GodLike picked up 28 and 22 points, respectively.

After playing strategically, Velocity Gaming secured their first Chicken Dinner with eight eliminations in the fourth match held in Akinta. S8UL, who had miserable outings in the first two days of the PUBG New State event, finally came back and scored 16 points, including four frags. Marcos Gaming used their aggressive attack as nine out of their 10 points came from eliminations.

United 4 Glory had strong control in the last few zones, so they easily registered a 25-point victory in the fifth match. Using their Finish Card, Gods Reign grabbed 21 points, with 20 coming from frags, while Team S8UL fought well to claim 18 points.

Team MAVI, who struggled in their previous matches, exhibited great exploits to win the sixth encounter with 27 points. Gods Reign topped the leaderboard with 29 points, including 11 finishes, while Velocity and Midwave garnered 20 points each in their last match of the PUBG New State Battle Adda Day 3.

