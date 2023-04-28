PUBG New State Battle Adda India League Stage: Overall standings, overview, qualified teams for Grand Finals, and more

The nail-biting league stage of the PUBG New State Battle Adda has ended after insane battles across four days. OR Esports set up terrific showcasing from the opening day and maintained their superiority throughout the first leg to take the top spot with 253.5 points. They gained a total of 25 bonus points and 110 eliminations there.

Revenant Esports' steady performance put them in second position with 234.5 points, of which 124 came from frags. Their latest members, Sensei and MJ, who are two veterans of BGMI Esports, have done their job well and shouldered their lineup greatly in the league. The unit had the most Chicken Dinners and the highest finish points in the first leg of the tournament.

Gods Reign was the only squad in the top 11 that couldn't earn a Chicken Dinner there. However, the team was consistent and acquired third place with 234 points, which displays their potential and teamwork. Their PUBG New State lineup is already known as one of the strongest squads in India.

PUBG New State Battle Adda Grand Finalists

These 16 best performers will meet in the finals again, which will commence tomorrow, i.e., April 28, 2023. The finalists will fight there for a cash prize pool of ₹10 lakhs.

OR Esports Revenant Esports Gods Reign GodLike Esports Mowave Esports Team MAVI Atom Velocity Gaming Big Brother Team Insane Marcos Gaming True Rippers Hyderabad Hydras Team S8UL Team 4Ever Genesis Esports

GodLike Esports also demonstrated their trademark gameplay and ended up in the fourth spot with 187 points. However, their aggressive attacks sometimes did not work, causing them to perform badly in some games. Reflexer yet again displayed why he is considered among the best players in PUBG New State.

Mowave Esports has surprisingly showcased some fabulous games and held fifth on the chart with 179.5 points. The underdog roster has managed to beat several participants in the league and will concentrate on repeating the same outing in the Grand Finals.

Team MAVI and ATOM also had an awesome run, securing sixth and seventh places, respectively. Popular firm Velocity Gaming was behind them in the eighth position. Big Brother Esports made a surprise comeback today by obtaining two back-to-back Chicken Dinners.

Team S8UL somehow gained their rhythm in the second half of the PUBG New Battle Adda League and occupied 14th place on the overall leaderboard. Genesis Esports, who boasts all the experienced players in the squad, stumbled there but managed to take a seat in the PUBG New State Battle Adda Finale.

