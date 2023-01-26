PUBG New State Pro Series Challenger Finale Day 1: Teams, schedule, map order, when and where to watch 

The Challenger Finale, the fourth phase of the PUBG New State Pro Series, is set to begin in just a few hours, with 24 squads showcasing their skills at the highly anticipated LAN event. After this two-day phase, the 16 top performing teams will progress to the Grand Finale event. A whopping ₹1 crore has been allotted as the event's prize pool, from which the winning side will receive ₹21 lakh.

Various popular esports organizations have managed to reach this phase and are eager to claim a slot in the Grand Finale. ESL and NODWIN will organize a total of 12 matches across the two days (January 26 and 27) of the Challenger Finale to decide the top 16 teams advancing to the next phase.

Today, these 24 teams, that have been seeded into three groups, will enter the battlefield at around 5:00 pm IST and aim for a great start on the opening day. Fans can watch it in Hindi on the YouTube and Facebook channels of NODWIN Gaming and ESL India.

PUBG New State Pro Series Challenger Finale Day 1 match order

The first two encounters will feature 16 squads from Group A and B, while the next two matches will see teams from Group A and C. The final two games will be held between Group B and C teams.

Match 1 - Erangel (Group A and B)

Match 2 - Troi (Group A and B)

Match 3 - Erangel (Group A and C)

Match 4 - Troi (Group A and C)

Match 5 - Erangel (Group B and C)

Match 6 - Troi ( Group B and C)

Challenger Finale Teams

Group A

Team ESN GodLike Esports Reckoning Esports Deadrow Esports Udog India FS Esports Hyderabad Hydas Big Brothers

Group B

True Rippers Esports Chemin Esports Kingman Revenant Global Esports Team Tamilas Team XO S8UL

Group C

Team Insane The World of Battle Skylightz Gaming Team Zero Gravity Wanted Gaming Nexgen Gods Reign Team XSpark

Fans are likely to witness some aggressive gameplay in the remaining two phases of the PUBG New State Pro Series as the organizers have implemented the 10-points scoring system for the first time in the event. With the focus turning onto frags, teams will now play aggressively to obtain more points.

GodLike Esports had a magnificent performance in the Mobile Challenger stage of the PUBG New State competition, where they earned the most points with a total of 22 games and leapfrogged the 31 competing teams to grab the first spot. Gods Reign and Nextgen were right behind them in the overall rankings.

Today, Team S8UL, XSpark and Chemin will likely focus on accumulating more points on the opening day. Team XO will certainly be a strong rival for all the participants in this finale as their BGMI players have been competing for the organization in the PUBG New State event.

