PUBG New State Pro Series Grand Finale Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The ongoing PUBG New State Pro Series' Grand Finale commenced on January 28, with the top sixteen squads competing against one another. After six matches on Day 1, Team XO, with two Chicken Dinners, leads the overall points table with 41 finishes and 69 points. Team Deadrow Esports displayed a stunning performance on the first day and collected 45 points despite not winning a single match.

NexGen came third in the standings with 43 points, while GodLike made a praiseworthy comeback in the last match to take fourth place. Team S8UL also had a good Day 1, finishing fifth with 40 points and winning a Chicken Dinner.

Wanted Gaming, who were the runners-up in the Challenger Finale, couldn't capitalize on their momentum and grabbed only 17 points in six matches. Big Brother and Team Insane also performed poorly on Day 1.

PUBG New State Grand Finale Day 1 match-wise highlights

Team XO began the finals with an eight-frag victory in the first match. They concentrated on placement and won the game, thanks to Punk's 1v2 win against Global Esports. 1Only from Deadrow Esports received was declared the MVP of this match for his six finishes.

Team XO maintained their lead in the second match of the day, winning it with 13 frags. Sarang was the player of the match, collecting six kills on his own. Deadrow Esports made it to the podium once more. In this game, another one of their players, Rishi, was the MVP.

Team S8UL, who topped the PUBG New State Challenger Finale, dominated the third game held in Erangel, claiming the Chicken Dinner with nine frags. NexGen tried to play aggressively but was eliminated early on by S8UL OpticGod, while Team Tamilas' AceBlack managed to help his team sneak their way onto the podium with the help of a healing battle.

The fourth match saw NexGen winning the battle with 10 kills. The side's resilient gameplay was the highlight of this game. Team XO followed them in second place with eight frags, while ESN was third for their seven finishes.

Global Esports played passively to acquire the victory with five eliminations in the fifth game. ESN once again had a good match and came second with five frags.

Skylightz Gaming got a nine-kill Chicken Dinner after displaying their impressive exploits. However, it was GodLike that offered a superb performance in this game, acquiring as many as 16 eliminations.

