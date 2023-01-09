PUBG New State Pro Series Mobile Challenger Day 4: Overall standings, overview, and more

Teams from Groups B and D faced each other on Day 4 of the PUBG New State Pro Series Mobile Challenger, which took place today, January 8. Try Hard, an underdog squad, had a great day as they overtook 7Sea Esports to take the first spot. The team, along with two Chicken Dinners, has 127 points, with placement points accounting for 60 percent of that number.

Skylightz Gaming played well today, finishing third with 111 points. Team S8UL did not play today, but they remain in the top five, while Team XO made it into the top five with balanced gameplay and no Chicken Dinners.

Match-wise highlights of PUBG New State Mobile Challenger Day 4

Match 1

Try Hard moved up to pole position after PUBG New State Challenger Day 4 (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Skylightz Gaming's clever rotation helped them claim the first match of Day 4 with 12 frags. The next two teams on the podium, Try Hard and Team XO, had six kills each. It was a good game for Team Godlike as well since they scored ten points in the match.

Match 2

Team Try Hard won the second match, which was played on the map of Troi. Their position with regard to the zone helped them acquire a win with six frags. Team XO was able to rake in 10 kills while being short on players still left in the game. Team GodLike managed to sneakily collect eight frags before being eliminated early on.

Match 3

Overall standings after PUBG New State Challenger Day 4 (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

In the third match of the day, TWOB registered six frags and secured the Chicken Dinner. However, the match standings were topped by GodLike, who took second place with 10 kills. Wanted Gaming was eliminated early on but still managed to grab 10 important frag points.

Match 4

In the fourth game of Day 4, AJ displayed brilliant gameplay to lead Global Esports to a nine-kill win. Skylightz Gaming played aggressively to score 13 frags, while TWOB once more displayed passive gameplay to score 12 placement points.

Match 5

Big Brother Esports went berserk in the day's final match, collecting 14 kills. The second spot was once again decided through a healing battle, which Chemin won with four frags. Try hard also played well, scoring 13 points in the game.

Poll : 0 votes