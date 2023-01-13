PUBG New State Pro Series Mobile Challenger Day 5: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Another action-packed day has ended, with the fifth day of the PUBG New State Pro Series Mobile Challenger closing. The underdogs, Try Hard, retained first place with 157 points while also leading in placement with 92 points.

They are followed by Team Nextgen, which has, so far, been the most aggressive team in the PUBG New State event. The team moved up eight places today to finish in second place. Despite not finding any chicken dinner, Team XO reached the podium in third place with 144 points. GodLike also made it into the top five, while Team S8ul was ranked ninth.

Match-wise highlights of PUBG New State Mobile Challenger Day 5

Top 16 teams rankings after PMGC New State Mobile Challenger Day 5 (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Team Insane Esports went berserk in the first game played in Erangel between Groups A and B. They took the chicken dinner with the help of 19 finishes, out of which their star player Roach took seven alone. Team Zero Gravity managed to come in second place without a single frag.

The second encounter was won by UDog India with a humungous 14 frags. The team was out for blood from the get-go, which worked in their favor. They jumped fourteen places to 14th in the overall standings after this match. Team Tamilas secured second place by playing safely, focusing more on placement points.

TSM placed 27th after PUBG New State Mobile Challenger Day 5 (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

GodLike clinched the third match of the day with 11 frags. The team showed balanced gameplay and focused on rotation and kill points. Team XO was the pick of the match as they obliterated the lobby by raking 16 frags.

GodLike Craveey won a 1v1 battle against XO Fierce to win the fourth match of the day. The team took 14 frags in the match, followed by Zero Gravity, which once again relied on healing battles.

Team Nextgen finally managed to grab a chicken dinner in the fifth match of the day, played on Erangel with 12 frags. The game was between groups C and D, and it was another healing battle that determined the runners-up, who were Chemin Esports.

Team Nextgen continued their golden run to win the day's final battle with 19 frags, which also took them to second place in the overall rankings. Global Esports, who recently entered PUBG New State, were eliminated early in the match but managed to grab nine important frags.

