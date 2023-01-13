PUBG New State Pro Series Mobile Challenger Day 6: Overall rankings, overview, and more

With only two days remaining in the PUBG New State Pro Series Mobile Challenger phase, the competition between the teams has reached its peak. A total of 32 matches have been played thus far, and it has been a rollercoaster ride for all the teams involved.

Big Brother Esports, with two Chicken Dinners today, January 13, made it to the pole spot with 179 points. The team gained 71 points in the four matches they played on Mobile Challenger Day 6.

Team NextGen maintained their second spot with 174 points, while GodLike gained a place, finishing in the third position with 171 points. Fan favorite Team S8ul gained a rank and came eighth, while yesterday's topper, Try Hard, dropped to fourth place in the rankings. Some well-known teams, such as XSpark, TSM, and Marcos Gaming, have failed to perform well in the PUBG New State event so far.

Match-wise highlights of PUBG New State Mobile Challenger Day 6

Match 1

GodLike maintained their consistency in PUBG New State Mobile Challenger (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

With their balanced gameplay, Gods Reign won the first match played between Groups A and D with 13 frags. WSF Esports K47 led his team to second place thanks to a healing battle, while Void from Big Brother gave this game his all, leading his squad to finish third.

Match 2

Big Brother Esports won the second match played on Troi with 13 kills. The team didn't lose a single player till the final circle, which helped them clinch the game. The next two teams on the podium, Hyderabad Hydras and TWOB, played passively and relied on healing battles.

Match 3

TSM finished 28th after PUBG New State Mobile Challenger Day 6 (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

In a tense match played between Groups A and C, Revenant Esports claimed the victory with nine frags. Team NextGen put on a great performance and came second with nine eliminations.

Match 4

7Sea Esports' clever gameplay in the fourth match of Day 6 helped them get the win in the fourth match with nine frags. Team S8ul played aggressively and acquired 12 kills in the match, while XSpark, despite being eliminated early on, got seven finishes.

Match 5

GodLike's high-ridge advantage in the fifth match helped them claim the Chicken Dinner with 12 frags. Skylightz Gaming followed them in second place with nine kills, while Chemin came third with five finishes.

Match 6

The last match saw a fabulous display of skill from Big Brother Esports, who won the game with 10 eliminations. Gods Reign came second in the match standings thanks to their 12 frags, while Team XO claimed 10 kills despite being eliminated in the fifth spot.

