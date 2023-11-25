“Quadrupled my net worth” - xQc calls Pokimane "loser" for liking tweets about Twitch gambling ban

The ongoing feud between Twitch streamers Felix "xQc" and Imane "Pokimane" escalated as Felix reacted to a clip where Pokimane appeared to take a dig at him. The French-Canadian responded by pointing out a tweet/X (by Kaceytron) post liked by Pokimane, claiming that he is frustrated over her involvement in getting gambling banned on Twitch.

The streamer, however, responded by stating that he is, in fact, not mad at her, and he believes that the main catalyst behind Twitch banning Stake.com was down to Sliker. As far as his own inclination towards gambling content goes, he said:

"What happened those days gave me the biggest contract of my life and quadrupled my net worth and increased my world settings by 100x."

"Losers do that" - xQc fires shots at streamers for their stance against gambling

xQc and Pokimane have stretched their online feud to another day as the former Offline TV member urged her community not to send her clips of Felix talking about her. She said:

"One of the things that the past week or two has shown me is that there are some people who just seem to have a bias against me because of my standing against gambling and that's totally fine. That's there prerogative. But I just want everyone in my chat to know,you guys don't need to talk about them."

(Timestamp: 00:21:16)

While Pokimane didn't quite take his name, it was clear who she was insinuating in the above statement. Reacting to it, xQc said:

"I never ever, not even once, got back at Poki for getting (involved in the gambling ban). The only thing I was mad about was the virtue signalling. It's not that big of an infraction to do virtue signalling but I'm still within my rights to call it out when I see it."

Speaking about those who criticized him for his Kick deal (which includes the likes of Pokimane and HasanAbi), he said:

"There's only one type of person that sees these things as a failure and it is losers who do that. It opened new doors and new opportunities and I'm thankful for that I don't have any regrets over that any day."

What the fans said

The clip was quickly shared to xQc's Clips channel on YouTube, which garnered a lot of comments. Here are some of them:

This isn't the only drama that has spilled between the two of late. Felix has been rather outspoken when it comes to Pokimane's newly launched Myna Snacks and the controversy that surrounds it.