Quest, Brute, Nasr, and Rukh Esports qualify for PMGC 2023 

With the conclusion of the PMPL MEA Championship Fall, the top four teams from the overall standings have been selected for the PMGC 2023. Quest Esports lifted the MEA Championship's trophy in a spectacular fashion. This year, the organization recruited Power Esports' former roster and managed to achieve their first major title. Tencent awarded them the winning prize of $25,000.

Quest Esports garnered a total of 212 points with the help of four Chicken Dinners. Brute Force demonstrated an unpredictable performance and registered second position with 196 points and three Chicken Dinner. The squad kept up their consistency throughout the four days. Nasr and Rukh were third and fourth in the overall standings.

Qualified teams for PMGC 2023 from PMPL MEA Championship Fall

The qualified teams for PMGC 2023 from PMPL MEA Championship Fall are:

Quest Esports Brute Force Nasr Esports Rukh Esports

On the basis of their respective regional rankings, Nigma Galaxy and Falcon White had already registered their spots in the Global Championship 2023. Both the organizations were contesting only for prize money in the event. These six teams from the MEA region will battle in the upcoming grand tournament.

The League Stage of the PMGC will commence on November 2 with a total of 48 teams. The Grand Finals will be contested from December 8 to 10, during which the 14 best rosters from the initial stage and two invited squads will fight for the title.

PMPL MEA Championship 2023 Fall standings

Nasr Esports, a popular Emirati club, exhibited fine performance to ensure third place to their name in the tournament. The star-studded lineup plundered 172 points after showcasing top-tier gameplay, and went home with a cash reward of $13,500.

Rukh Esports, the runner-up of the PMPL Africa Fall, had an awesome showcasing in the MEA Championship as well. They started their contest with a mesmerizing Chicken Dinner in the opening encounter, and secured 161 points in 24 games. The underdog lineup will now prepare themselves for their first Global Championship.

R8 Esports, a wildly popular club, fell short by nine points to finish into the top four of the PMPL MEA Championship Fall. The experienced unit held fifth place with 152 points and three Chicken Dinners. They gave their best on the last day and won two matches in a row, but unfortunately failed to find a spot in the PMGC.

Geekay and Twisted Minds, two renowned teams, completely faltered in the crucial tournament as they ranked 12th and 15th, respectively. TWOB from Africa region were ranked 16th there.