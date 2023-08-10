Raider Six introduces Captain Vikram, new events on occasion of India's Independence Day

Raider Six will be introducing plenty of special events on the occasion of the upcoming Indian Independence Day. The popular battle royale, which already has a heavy influence from the world's largest democracy, will present plenty of additional opportunities to its user base. Players can participate in Season 2 festivities and enjoy extra in-game items for their inventory.

The new events come in the wake of Captain Vikram's introduction. From gun skins to new game modes, there's plenty to enjoy for the players. The recent events and in-game content will also allow the community to add to the existing offerings which have been released to celebrate the game's launch.

All new Raider Six content in Season 2

Captain Vikram will surely delight those who are on the lookout for a new hero. Raider Six was released with a robust set of options, which certainly increases with the latest addition. Players will also get to enjoy him in his Special Forces skin. Mili will be added to the available roster as part of the Season 2 update, and she comes with her Purple Skull skin.

Additionally, users can access the Festival Mission, including skins for several weapons inspired by the Indian tricolor. The community will be able to enjoy advanced missions, which they can complete for more rewards in Raider Six. The advanced tutorial section will lead them to the reward path after they commence their in-game journey.

That's only part of it, as all players will be able to earn more rewards by completing daily objectives. Those who upgrade to the Deluxe pass can unlock Captain Vikram at no additional cost. The Deluxe pass will come with more rewards in the form of additional in-game cosmetics.

Under the Arcade Mode section, the Skirmish 4V4 has been introduced. It will allow players to form squads with other users and take on each other. There will be seven battles, and the first to secure four rounds will emerge victorious.

The new battle royale has quickly garnered a lot of popularity in the Indian gaming scene, and it remains to be seen if the fresh additions satisfy the community's demands.