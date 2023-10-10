“Refuses to learn how to play and then complains” - Fans troll xQc after latter starts raging for losing in EA FC 24

Felix "xQc," the popular Twitch and Kick streamer, has faced a tough initiation in his football career, grappling with hurdles both in real-life soccer and in the realm of virtual gaming. Although the French-Canadian has recently dabbled in EA FC 24 (formerly FIFA) for a few weeks, a notable issue has arisen - the streamer doesn't excel at the game.
xQc is still learning how to play the game and has, naturally, faced a topsy-turvy start to his Ultimate Team Rivals career in EA FC 24. In fact, after a recent loss in the game, the streamer started to rage and then claimed that the individual he lost to was actually a stream sniper.
This was clipped and shared on his YouTube clips channel, which garnered a slew of trolls and criticisms from the streamer's fans. One remarked:
"Bro dumps infinite money on this game, refuses to learn how to play, and then complains when he loses."
"It's a sniper! Alright, it doesn't count" - xQc blames stream sniper for his loss in EA FC 24 Rivals match
xQc's launch into his EA FC 24 career wasn't the smoothest, marked by a loss and an ensuing outburst in front of his live audience. The streamer comically claimed that his opponent, who defeated him, was a stream sniper (even though there's no supporting evidence). Consequently, he argued that the game should be discounted.
After a few seconds of smashing his fist against the table, he exclaimed:
"F**k EA! It's a sniper! Alright, it doesn't count. It doesn't count, it's a sniper."
He then said:
"Guys, we cannot verify the validity of the game, chat. Guys, I sent a request, to EA chat, it was pending, it will take two weeks. 14 days investigation to verify the validity of the game."
Here's what fans said
xQc raging after his loss has sparked a handful of comments from his fan base, who have trolled the streamer for his apparent lack of skill. Here are some of the notable comments:
As stated earlier, xQc had a rocky start to his on-field football match as well. He shipped 8 goals as the goalkeeper in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023, where he subsequently got a 0.3 rating.