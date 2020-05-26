Registrations Now Open For Adidas’ Largest Virtual Sports Event: #HOMETEAMHERO Challenge

Top Indian athletes from India - Rohit Sharma, Hima Das, Nikhat Zareen, Manpreet Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Dipika Pallikal, Simranjit Kaur and Mirabai Chanu have come together to participate in world’s largest virtual sports event. The #HOMETEAMHERO Challenge is a sporting event for the world’s athletes & creators to unite and help make a difference by dedicating their workouts to the community heroes who keep the world’s essential services moving. The challenge will be live from May 29 – June 7. For every hour of activity logged on the apps, adidas will donate USD 1 to WHO Covid-19 Relief Fund, on the participants’ behalf. One can simply participate by downloading the adidas Running or adidas Training app(s) and log in their activities.

As part of the campaign, a series of specially curated challenges will be live within adidas’ Running & Training apps. Athletes such as cricketers Rohit Sharma & Kuldeep Yadav, track sprinter Hima Das & boxers Nikhat Zareen & Simranjit Kaur have urged the masses to sign up and join them to participate in this ultimate donation relay, which aims to raise USD 1 million for the WHO Covid-19 Relief Fund.

Excited about the launch of the challenge, Rohit Sharma, Cricketer commented, “This is the time for all of us to come together as one team and show our appreciation for the front liners who have been keeping our services moving. I’m so happy that sports gives us the opportunity to unite and I encourage everyone to come forward and actively participate in the adidas #HOMETEAMHERO Challenge”.

According to Manish Sapra, Senior Brand Director, “Sport empowers, inspires, entertains and unites everyone but most importantly, sport gives hope to everyone. The mobilization of the world’s athletes & creators has seen an unprecedented increase in people turning to sport and fitness over the last 60 days. To further this momentum, we are thrilled to launch the #HOMETEAMHERO Challenge and make all workouts count!”

To bring together people from all walks of life, the challenge is built on the collaboration between multiple activity tracking apps like – Garmin, Zwift, Polar and Suunto where people can connect their regular workouts to adidas’ apps to contribute towards this cause. A number of activities are included - cycling, walking, strength training, aerobics, treadmill, soccer, basketball, boxing and tennis, to name a few.