“Rip 7 hours” - Streaming community reacts as Twitch streamer accidentally deletes her Hogwarts Legacy character

The streaming community was left commiserating with a Twitch streamer by the name of Carla "DivineCarly" after she inadvertently deleted her character from the recently released Wizarding World game, Hogwarts Legacy.

The streamer was seen hesitantly clicking on the deletion button after she thought that the game had introduced a new patch. Unfortunately, she accidentally proceeded to omit her character from the storyline without realizing what she was doing.

The clip was shared across the popular LSF subreddit page, which hosts various reactions. At the time of writing, over 200 comments are present under the post. One Redditor recognized that she had been playing the game for multiple hours and said:

"What is this kind of patch" - Twitch streamer doesn't realize she's deleting her character in Hogwarts Legacy

Regardless of whether one finds Hogwarts Legacy controversial or not, this Twitch streamer was left with a sad experience after she accidentally deleted her playable character from the Avalanch Software game.

At the 24-minute mark, DivineCarly was seen switching on her console to start streaming the title. Within the first couple of minutes, however, she ended up making an error as she didn't read what she was clicking on. Thinking she was fiddling with an update to the game, the Twitch streamer said:

"What the f**k? What is this kind of patch?"

Realizing the blunder, the Twitch streamer gasped before dropping her controller:

"What!...what the f**k do I do? I played nine hours for no f**king reason now."

Fans react to DivineCarly's mistake in Hogwarts Legacy

Her mistake and subsequent reaction made their way to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. One user said that they had to delete the character as well, albeit for very different reasons:

Another user suggested deleting one's character in-game for esthetic reasons can be silly:

This user critiqued the game mechanics that facilitated the quick deletion:

Members of the LSF community continued to scrutinize the game's "clunky" mechanics:

The UI design appears to be one of the main points of criticism:

Some users, however, encouraged the streamer to upgrade her new character:

Here are some other relevant reactions:

As mentioned earlier, Hogwarts Legacy has been among the most debated topics within the gaming and online community for the better part of the year. The debate ties back to the remarks that J.K. Rowling made about the transgender community. To read more about why streamers have been boycotting the game, click here.

