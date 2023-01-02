Rise of the Ronin: Expected release window, gameplay, story, and more

Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo’s upcoming RPG, Rise of the Ronin, is gearing up to be one of the most exciting console exclusives for the PlayStation 5. It's a highly ambitious project from the publishers, which seems to have been in development for close to five years now.

The game got another reveal in the PlayStation’s September 2022 State of Play, stating that the game is set for a 2024 release and will be a PS 5 exclusive. As it’s being published by Sony, the title will not be released on other platforms, and there is yet to be any official information on a future PC port.

Additionally, as it’s releasing next year, Rise of the Ronin is also not likely to be made available for the PlayStation 4. It will just be a PS 5 exclusive as of now, however, it might be made available for other platforms if a different publisher picks up the title before launch.

How will Rise of the Ronin play out?

As mentioned, there is not much information regarding the gameplay aspect of Rise of Ronin and the kind of combat experience that players can expect from the title.

However, community speculations hint that with the upcoming title, Team Ninja will more-or-less stick to their guns and create a combat experience that will rely a fair bit on close-quarter sword-fighting; however, it will have some additional elements like that of the firearms along with the open-world level design that the developers are looking to invest in.

Additionally, the Rise of the Ronin trailers have showcased alternate ways to traverse the map, and there will be plenty of features to try out, including gliders, horseback, and more.

Regarding the narrative, Rise of the Ronin will let you play as a Ronin, the term given to a wandering samurai in Feudal Japan.

Players will come face-to-face with the oppressive feudal lords of the 19th century, in a land strife with deadly diseases, civil war, and western influences, which seem to be the root cause for much of the political turmoil.

The Ronin will be in the middle of the fight between the Tokugawa Shogunate and the Anti-Shogunate factions, and players will be required to make their own choices as they make their way through the open world, discover the secrets of the land, and progress through the narrative.

