“Shark Tank but for small streamers” - Fans pitch ideas as QTCinderella plans a show for rising creators

The streaming community has responded enthusiastically to Blaire "QTCinderella's" latest tweet, in which she announced her intention to create an event or show for up-and-coming streamers. She has previously hosted successful events such as Sh*tcamp and the Streamer Awards. Known for her innovative ideas, she asked viewers to pitch in with their ideas.
Many joined the conversation and shared their thoughts, including LuluLuvely, another streamer, who suggested creating a Shark Tank-styled show for smaller creators:
What are QTCinderella's plans for smaller streamers?
QTCinderella is one of the most active and dynamic streamers in the community. She is well-known for her innovative ideas and has a track record of successfully executing them.
On her Twitter account, she briefly mentioned an idea she had for creating a show aimed at up-and-coming streamers.
The streamer followed up with another tweet, hinting that she had just had an innovative idea. However, fans will have to wait to find out what it is, as she did not reveal any further details at the time.
Fans pitch in their ideas
QTCinderella's Twitter request for ideas generated a lot of interest from her fans. A wide variety of responses flooded in, with suggestions ranging from a cooking-themed show to talent competitions. One user suggested:
Another user, OTK Yung Jeff, responded by sharing a picture of a dome-like cabin in the middle of a water body, suggesting a revamped version of Sh*tcamp:
Blaire took note of the tweet and said:
This fan commented by stating that they don't want to see any-competition themed shows:
QTCinderella also responded to the above tweet by stating that she herself had benefited from competitions during her early days as a streamer:
One fan pitched in with the idea for an animated talent show:
Among other miscellaneous ideas, those revolving around UNO games and even real-life Mario Cart floated around:
Blaire recently made headlines when she called out JustaMinx for allegedly "ruining" the after-party of her Streamer Awards event. She mentioned that the latter was not sober and caused a lot of trouble.
However, Blaire also took a stand against online harassment and urged her fans to stop attacking JustaMinx online.
