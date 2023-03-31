“Shark Tank but for small streamers” - Fans pitch ideas as QTCinderella plans a show for rising creators

The streaming community has responded enthusiastically to Blaire "QTCinderella's" latest tweet, in which she announced her intention to create an event or show for up-and-coming streamers. She has previously hosted successful events such as Sh*tcamp and the Streamer Awards. Known for her innovative ideas, she asked viewers to pitch in with their ideas.

Many joined the conversation and shared their thoughts, including LuluLuvely, another streamer, who suggested creating a Shark Tank-styled show for smaller creators:

Lulu @LuluLuvely @qtcinderella shark tank but for small streamers pitching content ideas @qtcinderella shark tank but for small streamers pitching content ideas

What are QTCinderella's plans for smaller streamers?

QTCinderella is one of the most active and dynamic streamers in the community. She is well-known for her innovative ideas and has a track record of successfully executing them.

On her Twitter account, she briefly mentioned an idea she had for creating a show aimed at up-and-coming streamers.

QTCinderella @qtcinderella I want to do an event or show to highlight smaller creators - any ideas?



The streamer followed up with another tweet, hinting that she had just had an innovative idea. However, fans will have to wait to find out what it is, as she did not reveal any further details at the time.

Fans pitch in their ideas

QTCinderella's Twitter request for ideas generated a lot of interest from her fans. A wide variety of responses flooded in, with suggestions ranging from a cooking-themed show to talent competitions. One user suggested:

acidxburns @AcidBurnsx3 @qtcinderella Cooking show? You could even go more Martha Stewart with it and do crafts and junk too @qtcinderella Cooking show? You could even go more Martha Stewart with it and do crafts and junk too

Another user, OTK Yung Jeff, responded by sharing a picture of a dome-like cabin in the middle of a water body, suggesting a revamped version of Sh*tcamp:

Blaire took note of the tweet and said:

QTCinderella @qtcinderella @YUNGJEFF I haven’t told you about shit camp 2023 have I …. @YUNGJEFF I haven’t told you about shit camp 2023 have I ….

This fan commented by stating that they don't want to see any-competition themed shows:

Novellus Dea | Aether Istoria @NovellusDea @qtcinderella Literally anything but a competition between them. something about larger creators making smaller creators compete for clout seems slimy. @qtcinderella Literally anything but a competition between them. something about larger creators making smaller creators compete for clout seems slimy.

QTCinderella also responded to the above tweet by stating that she herself had benefited from competitions during her early days as a streamer:

QTCinderella @qtcinderella @NovellusDea I competed twice a week in shows when I was a smaller creator. It gave me the platform I have today. I don’t think it’s fair to be so cynical @NovellusDea I competed twice a week in shows when I was a smaller creator. It gave me the platform I have today. I don’t think it’s fair to be so cynical

One fan pitched in with the idea for an animated talent show:

Among other miscellaneous ideas, those revolving around UNO games and even real-life Mario Cart floated around:

FeFe @CovfefeChan @qtcinderella The worlds biggest game of Uno @qtcinderella The worlds biggest game of Uno

Blaire recently made headlines when she called out JustaMinx for allegedly "ruining" the after-party of her Streamer Awards event. She mentioned that the latter was not sober and caused a lot of trouble.

However, Blaire also took a stand against online harassment and urged her fans to stop attacking JustaMinx online.

