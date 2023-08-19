“She wants me to f**k off” - Fran claims Adept was willing to drop the case if xQc broke up with her

Twitch streamer Fran has recently shared an unexpected update about her interaction with Sam "Adept," who was allegedly married to the popular Twitch streamer Felix "xQc." In light of her breakup with xQc in August, Fran disclosed that Adept had proposed a resolution to the ongoing lawsuit against xQc, claiming she would cease legal action against him if he ended his relationship with Fran.

Speaking to her chat in a recent stream (August 19), the Twitch streamer gave her own take on the situation, stating that she believed that Adept wanted her out of xQc's life. She said:

"She wants me to f**k off"

Twitch streamer Fran's recent revelation about Adept raises-eyebrows

Fran has unveiled some startling information regarding xQc and Adept. For those unaware, xQc's relationship with Fran became publicly known in June 2023. However, their relationship came to an end just a couple of months later in August. Speaking to her stream, she revealed:

"When he (xQc) went over there guys, to the house, she (Adept) is telling him to break up with me, that she'll drop the charges of the court case if she breaks up with me, and even in the phone call with me, like, I told you, when she said, 'Why do you care?', I said, 'What the f**k do you want?', and she tells me that she wants me to f**k off."

(Timestamp: 01:02:14)

She further added:

"So she's purposely trying to break us up, like, really hard and keep in mind, I'm like, 'Why do you care so much who your abuser dates, if he's your abuser? Like, don't you wanna like, move on?' Guys, he stood strong, and he didn't break up with me for her."

Furthermore, the Twitch streamer revealed that Adept had later filed a "protective order" and a "second case." She said:

"She filed a second court case, stating 'Family Violence,' because he didn't give her what she wanted."

What the community said

The ongoing legal situation involving the aforementioned Twitch streamers shows no signs of reaching a resolution anytime soon. More updates regarding this matter are expected to become available as time progresses.