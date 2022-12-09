Sportskeeda Esports x Hyderabad Hydra FIFA tournament enters Quarter-Finals stage

The RO16 (Round of 16) of Sportskeeda Esports and Hyderabad Hydras' FIFA tournament concluded on December 7, 2022, with the final eight competitors now squaring off in the Quarter-Finals stage from December 9 to 11 to claim one of the four available slots in the semi-finals.

Having commenced on December 3, the ongoing tournament features exceptional talents from all over India with the association of organizations like GodLike Esports, Mumbai City FC, Chemin Esports, and more. Following a series of nail-biting RO16 matches, the eight players who have already booked their seats in the quarter-finals are:

Saransh "saranshjain7" Jain from GodLike Esports

from GodLike Esports Sagnik "xSagnik_" Banerjee from Offbeet Esports

from Offbeet Esports Charanjot "Charanjot12" Singh from GodLike Esports

from GodLike Esports Karman "tikkatown" Tikka from Offbeet Esports

from Offbeet Esports Siddh "Jenasidfc" Chandarana from Mumbai City Esports

from Mumbai City Esports Vanshaj "V—SHARMA10" Sharma from Mumbai Ultras Esports

from Mumbai Ultras Esports Saksham "Sakky" Rattan from Chemin Esports

from Chemin Esports Shayantan "sm_ben07" Mondal from Noscope gaming

Sportskeeda Esports and Hyderabad Hydras' FIFA tournament reaches the Quarter-Finals stage with eight surviving players

For the unversed, Sportskeeda Esports' tournament is powered by Hyderabad Hydras. The contest is structured like the knockout stage of the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, with each player representing a country and trying to eliminate their opponent. The quarter-finals are scheduled to be held until December 11.

Players who survive the Quarter-Finals stage will progress to the Semi-Finals, followed by the Finals. Given below is the schedule for the remaining stages of the exciting football gaming championship:

Semi-Finals - To be held from December 14 to 15

Finals - To be held on December 18

Sportskeeda Esports and Hyderabad Hydras' FIFA tournament boasts a total prize pool of ₹100,000. The winner of the tournament will go home with ₹50,000, while the players finishing in second and third place will receive ₹30,000 and ₹15,000, respectively. Additionally, there's a special prize of ₹5,000 for the tournament's Top Scorer.

Like the previous stage, fans can watch the upcoming matches live on Sportskeeda Esports' official YouTube channel. Interested readers should click on the Subscribe button to avoid missing their favorite players' games. The direct link to the YouTube channel is Sportskeeda Esports.

The tournament is powered by Hyderabad Hydras, India's first-ever city-based esports organization. It features multiple rosters competing in esports tournaments of various games like Clash of Clans, FIFA, Battlegrounds Mobile India, and more. One can follow Hyderabad Hydras' Instagram handle to receive continuous updates about their future ventures, events, and rosters.

