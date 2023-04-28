Star Wars Jedi Survivor Deluxe Edition upgrade mistakenly receives mammoth $170 price tag for Indian players

Star Wars Jedi Survivor, the long-awaited sequel to Fallen Order, was finally released on April 28. Meanwhile, Indian gamers received the short end of the stick when it came to the Deluxe Edition upgrade as it was priced at a whopping $170. Strangely, the correction hasn't been made at the time of writing.

The latest title was expected to be bigger and better than its predecessor, both in terms of gameplay and mechanics. The trailers for the game showed promising features, and it was assumed that the launch would be smooth across various platforms. However, this does not appear to be the case.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has received mostly negative reviews on Steam so far because it doesn't run that well, even on high-end PCs.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Deluxe Edition upgrade price tag error could drive down Steam sales

Star Wars Jedi Survivor's Deluxe Edition upgrade is priced at $20 for gamers worldwide. However, for the Indian audience, it is currently listed at a whopping $170 (14,000/- INR).

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor Deluxe Edition upgrade price tag for Indian players on Steam (Screenshot via Sportskeeda)

If one were to compare the prices between the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Edition on Steam, then the price difference between these two titles would amount to around 1,400/- INR. So, it's understandable that the Deluxe Edition upgrade has an extra "0" in the price. Between the PC performance issues and the price tag error, this title may have a hard time catering to the expectations of the fans around the world.

price check? #StarWarsJediSurvivor Deluxe Edition upgrade got a mammoth price tag of $170 (14,000 INR). Only the worthiest it seems will land their hands on Han Solo and Luke Skywalker outfits. @EAStarWars price check? #StarWarsJediSurvivor Deluxe Edition upgrade got a mammoth price tag of $170 (14,000 INR). Only the worthiest it seems will land their hands on Han Solo and Luke Skywalker outfits.@EAStarWars price check? https://t.co/weBdMNviIB

This isn't the first time EA has made such errors. In late July 2022, when FIFA 23 went live, it was sold on the Epic Games Store at a price of INR 5/-. Given that such an incident has occurred with two major releases, it seems the publishers need to double check their prices when they're releasing the titles in the market.

The corrected prices should soon be in place because it's unlikely that Indian players will purchase the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Deluxe Edition upgrade for around INR 14,000/-. EA hasn't commented on the matter so far, and it'll be interesting to see how it reacts. Indian fans, however, aren't too happy about the entire scenario.

