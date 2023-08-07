Street Fighter 6 server downtime today (August 7): When will servers be back up?

Street Fighter 6 will experience some server downtime today to prepare for a major collaboration with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. The iconic squad is coming to the game starting August 8, 2023. Capcom’s hit fighter shattered all EVO records this year, and the latest film in the TMNT series, Mutant Mayhem, recently hit theaters. The two IPs are coming together to give players a chance to represent their favorite turtle within the world of SF6.

However, this means a bit of downtime will be necessary so that Capcom can get the files and in-game cosmetics ready. Here’s everything you need to know about the downtime for the Street Fighter 6 x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration.

When will server downtime begin for Street Fighter 6 on August 7?

Maintenance is scheduled for today at 8PM PT until midnight.

The server downtime will begin, according to Street Fighter 6’s Twitter, on August 7, 2023, at 8 pm PT. That means players still have enough time to farm up some Zenny if they want to purchase the new cosmetics. However, while the game will be down for a few hours, it won’t be unreasonably long.

When the servers come back up, however, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle collaboration will have begun.

When will server downtime end for Street Fighter 6?

Get radical gear, emotes, stamps, and more cosmetic options for your custom avatar!

Capcom has stated that the server downtime will only be for a handful of hours, ending at Midnight PT. Usually, fans of Capcom’s fighting game can play anytime they want, but during this server maintenance, they won’t be able to log in and grind through ranked matches or practice new tech they saw at EVO 2023.

When the server maintenance ends for SF6, players will have access to costumes based on all four Ninja Turtles, masks of each color, some chat avatars, emotes, stamps, and more.

SF6 will only be down for four hours, but it is important to note that unforeseen problems can occur. Capcom will be sure to notify fans if, for any reason, the maintenance period takes longer than expected. This isn't the only TMNT collaboration revealed, as the Turtles have also appeared in Minecraft.