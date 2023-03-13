"Stupid a** f**king mindset!" - xQc hits back at Viviana after the latter lashes out at the former and calls him "heartless"

On March 13, 2023, Twitch star Felix "xQc" returned from attending The Streamer Awards 2023 and took to his channel to host a gaming and Just Chatting livestream.

While reacting to the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, the content creator came across a Reddit post that shared a clip of GTA 5 RP streamer Viviana slamming him by calling him "heartless." She also accused Felix of sending his "hateful audience" to harass her.

The French-Canadian icon responded to the allegations and commented on the controversy by saying:

"You cannot go on the internet and go around, doing dumb s**t or sometimes hateful s**t, and say, 'That's okay!' So, I have a platform. If you do something, and you're a bigger streamer, we have a platform. F**k that s**t! Stupid a** f**king mindset!"

xQc slams GTA RP streamer Viviana after she accuses him of using his platform to send "hateful audience" to harass her

The conversation began at the 01:20-hour mark of his broadcast on March 13. According to xQc, when it comes to having a platform and being responsible for their actions, streamers with lower viewership should be held to the same standards as larger content creators.

xQc went on to say that having a smaller fanbase does not give anyone a free pass to do "dumb s**t":

"If you are on the internet and you're speaking publicly, you have a platform. And you should be held to the same standards as somebody as a bigger platform. It's still a... just because you have less viewers, motherf**ker, it doesn't mean that you less... it doesn't mean that you can do dumber s**t! Okay? Stop acting, okay?"

Timestamp: 01:20:10

He stated that it is important for all creators, regardless of their size, to take responsibility for their actions and words:

"Like, because your impact is 'less negative,' or it doesn't reach that many people, okay? You can do more hatred and dumber s**t. That is so f**king dumb! Okay? It's just saying, 'Yo, dude, I said hateful things, but I got called out by this person, who has a big platform. If I had a platform, okay, I wouldn't do the hateful s**t.' You do have a platform and you f**king did!"

xQc added that people should stop acting as if he was superior to everyone else simply because he has a larger audience than most streamers:

"You do have a platform and you did do that hateful s**t! That's the f**king reality of it! That is the cold-hard truth, okay? And because you're a small streamer, I don't give a f**k! It's still a platform and you'll be held to the same standards, in my view. Stop acting like I'm above you because I sit on the computer longer, and I get more viewers, because I did it for f**king longer!"

Fans react to xQc's response

xQc's response to the controversy was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. The reaction thread garnered over 180 comments, and here are some of the most notable ones:

For context, on January 13, 2023, Viviana made headlines after going on a racist rant while streaming GTA 5 RP. Twitch banned her for four weeks as a result of her antics.

xQc initially reacted to a clip of Viviana's rant, which was posted on r/LivestreamFail. During a recent broadcast, Viviana lashed out at xQc and accused him of using his platform and sending a "hateful audience" to harass her.

