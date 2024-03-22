  • home icon
By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Mar 22, 2024 07:38 GMT
N3on claps back at Vitaly's threat of physical assault amid recent controversy (Image via @vitalyzdtv and @Kick_Champ/X)

Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" has responded to controversial internet figure Vitaly's threat of physical assault. For those unaware, on March 22, 2024, Vitaly claimed to have received a text from his mother alleging that N3on had made disparaging remarks about her.

Vitaly threatened to assault N3on, saying people in Russia are "usually killed" for such behavior:

"Damn, my mom just texted me and N3on said my mom is a w**re. Oh, that's personal now. In Russia, we usually kill. Yeah, you're f**ked. Your security has got to save you. I'm getting you banned from every Misfits event. You call my mama a w**re, you're done. You're done!"

He also stated that he intended to give the content creator a "reality check":

"If he wants to press charges, it's fine. I mean it. You call my mama a w**re, I'm going to give him a reality check with a right f**king hook. I'm going to knock him out cold. People are going to say, 'Oh, he's just a kid.' Yeah, you don't call anyone's mom a w**re. I'm taking this personally. In Russia, he would not be found."

The 19-year-old reacted to Vitaly's comments on the same day. He stated that the streamer wouldn't do anything to him and doubled down on his sentiments:

"F**k that b**ch! Shut up! Shut the f**k up, bro. Shut up, you soft a** Russian! Shut up, b**ch. Shut the f**k up. You stupid f**k. You're not doing s**t to me. And I'll say it to your face, b**ch - f**k you and f**k that dirty b**ch, too. Don't care!"

He continued:

"You want to talk s**t about me? Don't get mad when I talk s**t back, bro. Suck a d**k and die. F**k you! I guess he's doing s**t to me. The f**k? Oh, he's a b**ch, bro. He's a b**ch and gets mad when I call his dirty a** mom a w**re..."

A brief overview of N3on and Vitaly's ongoing feud

N3on and Vitaly have been feuding since the beginning of the year when the prankster asked for Sam Frank's autograph on a set of her pictures. This led to Sam Frank spitting on Vitaly's face.

Eventually, the pair faced off during a livestream on January 18, 2024, and things took a turn for the worse. The content creators got into a verbal and physical altercation, during which the Murmansk, Russia native slammed and smashed the young Kick star's phone.

On March 22, 2024, Vitaly garnered attention on X after he accused the Indian-American personality of pedophilia. For context, the IRL streamer was discussing the incident when the latter faced backlash for threatening to dox and sexually assault a young viewer.