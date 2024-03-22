N3on claps back at Vitaly's threat of physical assault amid recent controversy

Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" has responded to controversial internet figure Vitaly's threat of physical assault. For those unaware, on March 22, 2024, Vitaly claimed to have received a text from his mother alleging that N3on had made disparaging remarks about her.

Vitaly threatened to assault N3on, saying people in Russia are "usually killed" for such behavior:

"Damn, my mom just texted me and N3on said my mom is a w**re. Oh, that's personal now. In Russia, we usually kill. Yeah, you're f**ked. Your security has got to save you. I'm getting you banned from every Misfits event. You call my mama a w**re, you're done. You're done!"

He also stated that he intended to give the content creator a "reality check":

"If he wants to press charges, it's fine. I mean it. You call my mama a w**re, I'm going to give him a reality check with a right f**king hook. I'm going to knock him out cold. People are going to say, 'Oh, he's just a kid.' Yeah, you don't call anyone's mom a w**re. I'm taking this personally. In Russia, he would not be found."

The 19-year-old reacted to Vitaly's comments on the same day. He stated that the streamer wouldn't do anything to him and doubled down on his sentiments:

"F**k that b**ch! Shut up! Shut the f**k up, bro. Shut up, you soft a** Russian! Shut up, b**ch. Shut the f**k up. You stupid f**k. You're not doing s**t to me. And I'll say it to your face, b**ch - f**k you and f**k that dirty b**ch, too. Don't care!"

He continued:

"You want to talk s**t about me? Don't get mad when I talk s**t back, bro. Suck a d**k and die. F**k you! I guess he's doing s**t to me. The f**k? Oh, he's a b**ch, bro. He's a b**ch and gets mad when I call his dirty a** mom a w**re..."

A brief overview of N3on and Vitaly's ongoing feud

N3on and Vitaly have been feuding since the beginning of the year when the prankster asked for Sam Frank's autograph on a set of her pictures. This led to Sam Frank spitting on Vitaly's face.

Eventually, the pair faced off during a livestream on January 18, 2024, and things took a turn for the worse. The content creators got into a verbal and physical altercation, during which the Murmansk, Russia native slammed and smashed the young Kick star's phone.

On March 22, 2024, Vitaly garnered attention on X after he accused the Indian-American personality of pedophilia. For context, the IRL streamer was discussing the incident when the latter faced backlash for threatening to dox and sexually assault a young viewer.