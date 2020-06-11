Sudhir Kamath votes for "responsible gaming" as 9Stacks seeks to conquer online poker scene

Sitting poker-faced across the table in order to disguise or conceal one's intended moves is one of many tactics that serve to lend an air of suspense and intrigue to the game of Poker. The ancient card game is fast growing in popularity around the world and it seems as though India is catching up too.

Body language plays no role whatsoever in the online version of poker. However, the remainder of the skills required to succeed remain just the same in the modern avatar of the game. These skills constitute attracting both old hands and eager newbies to try their hand on their mobile phones and computers.

For Sudhir Kamath, 9Stacks stands apart from the competition as it promises what he calls responsible gaming. And in an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda, the CEO explains how online poker has grown and evolved in India. He also spoke about what lies ahead in the backdrop of the pandemic that has starved sports enthusiasts of all forms of outdoor sport.

Here are the excerpts of the interview:

SK: For the uninitiated, how exactly does 9Stacks work and how is it different from other websites in the poker industry?

Sudhir Kamath: What separates us from other websites is, we have a very simple UI/UX which makes it easy for beginners to enjoy poker on 9Stacks. We also have the best promotions in the industry, where each segment of players has some exciting challenges which generate bonuses for them, at all times.

One such promotion that every player looks out for at 9Stacks is LFG VEGAS, where every year 9Stacks sends it’s users to VEGAS (the holy land of poker) to compete as Team India at the annual World Series of Poker. The number of players representing 9Stacks Team India has increased year on year since the last two years.

We are also the first poker website in the country to roll out a full set of features for responsible gaming.

Our players can set their own limits on how much they deposit, what stakes they play, what kind of tournaments they can participate in, etc. They can also choose to block their account for a duration of time, or even permanently. We also counsel players who might move up stakes and lose to better players. Taken together, these efforts ensure our players play within their limits, stay safe, and focus on having fun.

We also provide a 24/7 customer care service for our users. Our customer care team is widely recognized as the best in the industry, with quick response times and high satisfaction rates.

"Many more players have started opting for a full-time career in poker"

SK: In terms of popularity, how have things changed over the last three years or so since you first forayed into the market?

Sudhir Kamath: In the last few years, there has been a lot of talk about poker, and with the spread of mobile internet and widespread access to smartphones, there has been constant growth and upliftment towards online poker. And this is expected to continue growing at 80-100% year on year.

The industry is growing given the pandemic. However, it's also going through a very important phase, where customer preferences for brands are being shaped.

We have been constantly working on our product offerings and our analytics to drive retention and revenue per customer, and our strategy for attracting and retaining new customers, especially from Tier 2/3 cities that are upcoming markets with a good user base.

Over the years, we have seen various developments around the live gaming part of the poker industry (casinos in Goa and Sikkim have started organizing live poker tournaments with massive guarantees of prize money).

More importantly, there have been constantly new players entering the market, which, in a way, is a big boost for the industry as well as competition. Lastly, many more players have started opting for a full-time career in poker, and the number of such players is more than doubling every year.

"Referrals and new sign-ups have increased by almost 100% as compared to the pre-corona period"

SK: Just how much has the current pandemic contributed to the growth of the poker industry as a whole?

Sudhir Kamath: COVID-19 has given a push to segments like rummy, poker, and casual gaming. To talk about the poker industry specifically, we at 9Stacks poker have seen a sharp increase in gameplay due to more people staying at home (and having more free time) due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Prior to the easing of lockdown restrictions, we saw about a 40% uptick in the number of concurrent users (i.e., users that are logged in and playing at the same time), and in total games played each day.

In addition, referrals and new sign-ups have also increased by almost 100% as compared to the pre-corona period for us. Seeing other websites ramping up their values and offers currently I believe there has been a rise in their user base as well, which is the most common growth factor for every poker company.

Overall, this pandemic has contributed towards the growth of the industry and there will probably be a lasting uplift of 30-40% for online poker companies.

Importantly, many of these users are playing online poker for the first time and liking the experience, so even after the lockdown ends, poker will have a share of their overall spend on entertainment.

Sudhir Kamath, CEO, and co-founder of 9Stacks

"Co-founders with blue-chip educational backgrounds"

SK: What would you say to skeptics who are wary of online poker after having had maybe negative experiences on other websites in the past?

Sudhir Kamath: Online poker is a relatively new industry and it is inevitable that in the early phases there were companies that had poorly designed platforms, or were inadequately capitalized. Some of these companies shut down, with players' money still stuck. However, the industry has matured and the entry of 9Stacks and similar players has played a role in this.

What makes 9Stacks different starts from the co-founders who have blue-chip educational backgrounds along with professional experience in the best firms.

9Stacks, from the very first day, started with the approach of how players' money cannot be used in any way towards overheads. In fact, we had created a separate account where all player money is kept and is used towards the game only, as security of players' money is absolutely paramount.

9Stacks is the only poker company in India to have raised VC (venture capital) funds for company overheads, thus assuring that user money will always be safe. 9Stacks was the first in the industry to introduce instant cash-outs for its players, at a time when competitors used to take 4-7 days to return players' money!

9Stacks is also certified by industry-leading agencies like iTech Labs and works with leading legal, tax, audit, and accounting advisors to make its processes and operating practices fool-proof.

SK: Give us some numbers with regard to your current subscriber base, the average age group, and if they are concentrated in certain states or areas more than others.

Sudhir Kamath: The current subscriber base is around 350,000 users. The average age group is 18-30. However, due to the lockdown, we have seen a spike in players between the age group of 35-45 as well.

Major traffic has seen to have appeared from metros and also states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal. However, we are also seeing explosive growth in tier 2/3/4 markets.

SK: In terms of being able to allow access to international tournaments to your subscribers, how do you see things evolving in the near future?

Sudhir Kamath: Over the last couple of years, a number of our customers have qualified to attend tournaments in Las Vegas, Manila, Europe, and elsewhere.

This year as well, we had the LFG Vegas contest running full blast, but now we have given cash prizes of equivalent value to all those winners. We remain optimistic that international travel will open up in a few months and then we can start sponsoring players again!