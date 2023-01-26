Sykkuno escapes getting DMCA strike on livestream, explains how YouTube works differently from Twitch

YouTube streamer Thomas "Sykkuno" had a close shave on his recent livestream after Jodi "QuarterJade," a fellow streamer, sent him a clip that included a theme from Naruto. Simply put, it would have landed the former a DMCA strike on his channel.

For those wondering, despite having similar policies over copyright ownership, Twitch streams often mute the section with the audio in question. In a YouTube video, however, which is typically anywhere between five and thirty minutes, one rarely sees such an edit since it may ruin the viewing experience.

Recognizing that YouTube acts on stricter terms, Sykkuno cautiously listened to the audio that Jodi had sent before playing it on his stream. Identifying the potential DMCA threat, the streamer backpaddled on the idea of playing it on his livestream.

Sykkuno explains how YouTube is stricter than Twitch when it comes to DMCA-worthy music

Former Twitch streamer Sykkuno gave his take on YouTube's legal framework and how it is stricter than its counterpart from Amazon. Prior to listening to the TikTok in question, Thomas enquired:

"It doesn't have any weird music that could possibly get me in trouble?"

QuarterJade comically responded by saying:

"I played it, so you know we go down together."

Sykkuno talked about how he would check it out first and see if it's "DMCAble music":

"YouTube's a little, you know? I'll watch it. Guess, I'm gonna deafen and then I'll watch it and see if it looks bad, or by looks bad, I mean if it had DMCAble music."

(Timestamp: 05:01:50)

Upon discovering that it had Naruto's opening theme, the YouTuber said:

"Oh no! This is literally DMCA. This is a literal anime opening."

He continued to state that despite the music being good, he wouldn't be able to play it on stream due to the risk of receiving a DMCA strike. Responding to a viewer who pointed out that Jodi had played it on her stream, Sykkuno said:

"'She played it on her stream.' She did, and that's because Twitch has less strict copyright [policies]. How do I describe it? Twitch doesn't have as good of an auto-detect-o-roni system. Does that make sense? YouTube has a really good auto detector thing."

He concluded by stating:

"Twitch's is not that great unless you actually get a claim filed on you like, live happening, which is extremely rare. The only time i've seen it really happen is when they were just straight up livestreaming, you know, 10 hours a day of an anime or a- a show. Typically, it just won't happen."

For those wondering, contingent on when the DMCA was delegated, one can obtain a DMCA strike while still online. If it is issued wrongfully, the streamer can appeal it. If the involved individuals are unable to reach an agreement, the process may involve tribunals and litigators.

