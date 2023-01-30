Team S8UL ranks 8th in PUBG New State Pro Series India

Team S8UL has had a mediocre performance in the Grand Finals of the PUBG New State Pro Series, which concluded on January 29, with Team XO emphatically lifting the trophy. The crowd-favorite squad accumulated 68 points at an average of 5.6, which was not enough to claim a podium finish.

The side was the leaderboard topper in the Challenger Finale phase and was expected to be among the top three performers in the Grand Finale. They scored 28 points fewer than Team XO (96) and went home with a cash prize of 4 lakhs.

Team S8UL's performance drops in the PUBG New State Grand Finale.

Divine and co. began the final leg of the tournament on a good note as they managed to secure their first Chicken Dinner in the third game, which was played on the Erangel map on Day 1. They grabbed a 9-kill victory, which led them to finish third in the overall table with 25 points after three matches. Shadow presented a stellar performance to claim five eliminations in the third encounter.

However, the team couldn't maintain momentum in the next three games as they conceded the opening day in the fifth spot with 40 points. After Day 1 and six matches, Team XO was in the pole spot with 69 points, while GodLike was fourth at 43.

Day 2 saw another average performance from Team S8UL, as they garnered only 28 points in their last six matches. After two back-to-back failures, the squad found some rhythm and scored 11 points in the third game of the second day. But they, unfortunately, suffered once again in their last three matches and earned only eight points there.

Meanwhile, Team XO somehow maintained their top spot despite not having the same run as Day 1. GodLike found great success in the decisive last match as the team achieved an eight-kill Chicken Dinner and occupied second place in the overall standings.

However, Team XO boasted seasoned BGMI athletes such as Fierce, Punk, Sarang, and Pukar in their squad for the event, while teams like GodLike, S8UL, and Skylightz have their dedicated rosters for this title.

It was the first major PUBG New State tournament in India, with a gigantic prize pool of ₹1 crore. The last two phases also took place at the LAN in Delhi from January 26 to 29.

