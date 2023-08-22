Tekken 8 release date leaked, game reportedly set to launch on the last week of January 2024

More Tekken 8 leaks are afoot, and instead of character speculation this time around, what reportedly got leaked is the release date. It would seem that based on recent rumors and speculations, the next Tekken entry is gearing up for an official release on January 26, 2024.

This bit of speculative news falls in line with previous news from Bandai Namco, where the developers had themselves gone on to suggest that the game will be out by April 2024.

Hence, while the leaked release date should be taken with a grain of salt, it’s quite likely that Tekken 8 will have its release sometime in the last week of January or early February.

The game’s roster has also been previously leaked, with the most recent rumors around Azucena and Raven coming true.

Tekken 8 release date revealed

Considering that the recent string of speculations and rumors have come true, the release date for Tekken 8 getting leaked is indeed quite exciting news for franchise fans. As per the rumors, the release is set for January 26, 2024.

What makes the end of January a very plausible release window is the fact that the next Tekken entry was slated for a release sometime before April 2024. The beta tests have also gone well for the game so far.

Players who were fortunate enough to try out the beta were quite impressed with how well Tekken 8 was playing ahead of its official release. This led many to speculate that Bandai Namco will not be sitting on the game for too long and is likely to release the title sometime in the first quarter of 2024.

Additionally, a lot of the previous leaks have come true, especially the ones around Azucena and Raven. The speculations stemmed from a leaked Reddit image that showed the entire Tekken 8 roster, and with just a few more character reveals left to go, it won't be all that surprising if the game does debut on January 26, 2024.

Another bit of speculation revolves around Heihachi’s secret daughter Reina, who is expected to make her way to the Tekken roster this time around. While Bandai Namco is yet to provide any official details on the matter just yet, there is indeed a great deal of hype surrounding her lore and playstyle.