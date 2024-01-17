"That is not me lol": Valkyrae calls out Samsung's X post that claimed she attended the Galaxy Unpacked event

Popular streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" has called out Samsung for their post on X, which claimed that she had attended the 2024 Galaxy Unpacked event held in San Jose on January 17, 2024. The smartphone giant's official account on the platform had posted a picture of a woman on social media and tagged the YouTuber.

Valkyrae has clarified that the person in the picture is not her, and in a lighthearted post reply, wrote:

"Hey Samsung, that is not me lol"

"It has to be you, they tagged you": Fans react after Samsung tagged Valkyrae in a now-deleted post on X

The recently concluded Galaxy Unpacked event saw the release of Samsung's new series of smartphones, the S24 lineup, and people from around the world tuning in to watch the launch. YouTube and Twitch fans got quite the surprise when MrBeast and Pokimane made an appearance at the show.

However, Valkyrae was not a part of the program and did not attend the event, despite someone at Samsung's social media management tagging her in an X post and claiming that she had been in attendance.

The deleted post (Image via @Samsung/X)

The post has been deleted, but that has not stopped fans of the YouTuber from ripping into the Korean company for the mistake.

X user @JarretNoDegree took a jab at Samsung's new AI while commenting and insinuated that the image was an ad.

Fellow Twitch streamers and content creators also could not believe what had happened. Even TFT professional player Scarra expressed his surprise at the mix-up.

Some reactions to the mix-up (Image via X)

100 Thieves content creator JhbTeam shared a similar post featuring Pokimane from the past, where a fan had posted a picture thinking he had met her.

Popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, aka MKBHD, also reacted to the incident.

Here are some more reactions to Valkyrae's post about Samsung.

It appears Samsung has removed the post before they were community-noted, and many think someone on their social media team might get into trouble for the mistake.