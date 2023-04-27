"That's how you beat the game" - Asmongold rejoices after unlocking Seele in Honkai Star Rail

Twitch streamer and OTK co-owner Zack "Asmongold" hit the jackpot by obtaining 5-star rarity character Seele in Honkai: Star Rail. The game was only launched yesterday, on April 26, and Zack, being a renowned RPG gamer, hopped on board early. There is a general consensus early on that five characters are among the top tier. Jing Yuan and Seele are considered the most effective damage dealers in the game, and Asmongold was thrilled after unlocking Seele, stating:

"That's how you beat the game"

Is Seele the best in-game character? Asmongold excited after unlocking her

Banner 1.0's first phase features Seele as the starring character. She has the Hunt path, a highly effective technique that inflicts significant damage to a single target. This makes her an excellent choice against Elite enemies, particularly those vulnerable to the Quantum element.

With her ability to enhance her Attack and Speed and gain extra turns by defeating opponents, Seele excels as a single-target damage dealer. She can generate immense tempo as long as she remains protected and is capable of obliterating even non-Quantum-resistant foes.

Prior to getting her, Asmongold said:

"Come on. We're gonna get Seele, it's gonna be easy. We get another one of those (Pela), that's nice. Come on. I got two purpies? God damn!"

He continued (after getting Seele):

"There it is boys, there it is. I f**king knew it. Who's mad? Who's mad? There it is. That's how you beat the game. That's how you beat the game, gentlemen."

He put her to the test in the game and was able to overcome the enemies effortlessly.

What the fans said

The streamer captured the epic moment and uploaded it to the Clips Challenge on YouTube, where it received a lot of comments. While some viewers noted that the streamer had already spent more than $200 on the game, others were amazed by the fact that he was able to obtain three incredibly powerful characters in such a brief period. Here are some of the top comments:

Currently, Honkai Star Rail is only available to play on Windows, iOS, and Android platforms. However, it has been announced that it will soon be released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 as well.

