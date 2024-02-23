"That's just so sh**ty" - xQc unhappy with people making fun and glorifying Adin Ross getting "scammed" by rappers

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" took to his stream recently to criticize people in the online community who have been mocking Adin Ross for being "scammed." To provide context, Adin has been embroiled in disputes with several rappers, including 21 Savage and Playboi Carti. In both instances, Adin ended up losing money.

xQc, however, has urged for an end to the trolling directed at Adin Ross, as he views him as a victim in these situations. He believes that trolling Adin would only serve to glorify the alleged "scams." He said:

"That's just so sh**ty."

"Stop glorifying scam sh*t" - xQc calls out community to stop trolling Adin Ross over recent controversies with rappers

xQc has implored the community not to troll or ridicule Adin, emphasizing that Adin is the one who has suffered in these circumstances. For those unaware, when Adin collaborated with 21 Savage, the rapper allegedly used marked cards to secure a bet worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Days later, during Adin's stream with Playboi Carti, he was seen handing the rapper a bag filled with cash, presumably in the hopes that they could stream for an extended period. However, Carti departed after only a few minutes, leaving Adin visibly upset.

Reacting to the entire controversy, xQc has said:

"Lately, people make a lot of conclusions about people who are victims of things and not the people who do the wrong things. It's happening a lot."

He mentioned that it was Adin Ross who had taken a financial hit but wondered why people weren't admonishing the "people who are scamming":

"People are saying like, 'Ha, ha, ha, Adin got scammed, Adin got robbed, what a f**king moron, f**k Adin.' What about people who are scamming? This is so shi**y. Stop glorifying scam sh*t. F**k off!"

Did Adin Ross get "scammed" by rappers?

As previously mentioned, Adin Ross faced losses following his controversial streams with Playboi Carti and 21 Savage. However, Adin later disclosed that 21 Savage had compensated him $250,000 the day after the controversy erupted, perhaps indicating a recognition of the situation's intensity.

Adin further revealed that a few days after the brief and dramatic six-minute stream with Playboi Carti, the rapper assured him they would do another stream together. Carti also explained that his reserved demeanor during the initial stream stemmed from camera shyness.