“That’s a massive W” - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed to attend Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury event in Saudi Arabia

The online community is excited at the news of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly attending the upcoming boxing event featuring YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, seasoned boxer, and former Love Island contestant Tommy Fury, who also happens to be the brother of the iconic boxer Tyson Fury.

The duo's bout will occur at the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on February 26. For those unaware, Ronaldo's new team, Al-Nassr FC, is presently second-placed in the Saudi Pro League. Fortunately, the Portuguese soccer sensation does not have a game on the day of the match.

The news of CR7 attending the event was broken by UK-based journalist and TV presenter Piers Morgan, who also happens to be a close associate of Cristiano Ronaldo. Reacting to the news, one user said:

Cristiano Ronaldo set to attend Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, confirms Piers Morgan

While speaking to TalkTV, a news channel presented by Piers Morgan, Jake Paul spoke about the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo attending the boxing event featuring the YouTuber and Tommy Fury. He said:

"That's what the rumors are saying man and I think Tommy's going to be his masseuse after this."

When asked if Ronaldo was among the athletes Jake Paul looked up to, the latter sarcastically responded by stating:

"Does he have the greatest masseuse Tommy Fury?"

(Timestamp: 11:59)

At the end of the interview, Piers Morgan confirmed that Ronaldo had personally messaged him to let him know that he would be in attendance at the boxing event. Piers stated:

"Well, a quick update to that end of that conversation. Cristiano Ronaldo has just told me he's going to the fight on Sunday and he thinks he's going to be a great fight which many people do."

How the internet reacted to the news

Ronaldo is not only among the most famous athletes but one even outside the realm of sports. Hearing the news of the Al-Nassr FC striker attending the match between Jake and Tommy prompted many reactions. Here are some of the relevant ones:

Griffith @Griffith7_ @TimelineCR7 @PiersUncensored Noooo he is too big for this man he shouldn't reconcile with such subterranean ones @TimelineCR7 @PiersUncensored Noooo he is too big for this man he shouldn't reconcile with such subterranean ones

kibo @cejudos4thC @combat_insider @socialzonepromo @jasonsalinas31 He’s playing Saturday morning at 10:30AM and they’re fighting around 5PM Sunday so he’s got more than enough time to get there @combat_insider @socialzonepromo @jasonsalinas31 He’s playing Saturday morning at 10:30AM and they’re fighting around 5PM Sunday so he’s got more than enough time to get there

Sammyyyyy ⚡️⚡️ @Sammy2swaggy @socialzonepromo Ksi attracts news anchors and washed boxers to his events while Jake attracts the most famous person in the world to his event lmao Jake is clearly A side @socialzonepromo Ksi attracts news anchors and washed boxers to his events while Jake attracts the most famous person in the world to his event lmao Jake is clearly A side

Slotbrate @PKC295 @socialzonepromo Someone tell Speed,he will crawl from Ohio if he has to @socialzonepromo Someone tell Speed,he will crawl from Ohio if he has to

Joey Buttafuoco @RReaganJr18 @socialzonepromo The only person who has fought worse boxers than Tommy Fury is Jake Paul. Fury by decision. @socialzonepromo The only person who has fought worse boxers than Tommy Fury is Jake Paul. Fury by decision.

The upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, known as "The Truth," is set to happen on February 26, 2023, at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia. Those who plan to watch can anticipate seeing the duo make their entrances to the ring about two and a half hours after the card begins, which should be around 4:30 p.m. ET.

As far as Ronaldo is concerned, he has a match coming up against Damac (7th) tomorrow, so he has roughly around a day-and-a-half to travel to the event location.

Poll : 0 votes