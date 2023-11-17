The Arena event returns to Bangalore with Comic Con India 2023

The Arena, India's largest gaming and pop culture event, has returned to Bangalore in 2023, hosted by Lenovo and co-powered by AMD and Windows 11. This three-day festival, hosted in cooperation with Comic Con India and The Esports Club, promises to be a unique experience for gaming lovers, and will mix cutting-edge technology, competitive gaming, and the lively world of pop culture.

From November 17-19, 2023, the Maruti Suzuki Arena presents Bengaluru Comic Con powered by Crunchyroll will be held at KTPO, Whitefield, Bengaluru. The Arena expects to gather over 40,000 fans. The event has geared up to exhibit the greatest hardware from leading tech brands and publishers, giving a unique platform for them to connect directly with their core audience with Lenovo as the title sponsor.

Bangalore will host the Arena event once more with Comic Con India 2023

The Arena's first-ever Arena Championship, a pan-India Valorant tournament with LAN finals, is one of the event's highlights. This competition is expected to attract the top talent in competitive gaming, with a grand prize of INR 3 Lakhs. Attendees will also have the opportunity to compete in community tournaments using popular titles like EA FC 24, Mortal Kombat, and others, all of which will be running on cutting-edge PC gaming technology.

Leading gaming firms such as Lenovo, AMD, Windows 11, Sony Inzone, Elite Hubs, Zotac Gaming, and ACT Fibernet will be actively involved, lending their experience and support to the event. The collaboration between The Esports Club and Comic Con India, together with their renowned partners, intends to set unprecedented milestones for gaming festivals, offering a memorable three-day experience for the gaming community.

The Arena will offer interactive sessions with prominent gaming influencers such as Kaash Plays, SK Rossi, Kaztro Gaming, and Midfail YT, in addition to thrilling esports tournaments. This one-of-a-kind opportunity for participants to interact with influencers adds a new level of excitement to the event, elevating it above the level of a gaming festival to that of a community celebration.

Last year, over 10 companies and publishers participated in the inaugural edition of The Arena in Bangalore, laying the foundation for an even more remarkable experience this year. From November 17-19, 2023, the KTPO Convention Centre in Whitefield will be transformed into a hub of skill, competitiveness, and camaraderie as this event gathers the gaming community for a truly electrifying celebration.