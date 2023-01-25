"The development of esports is a journey, it's a movement": IESF president Vlad Marinescu on the Indian esports scene

The International Esports Federation (IESF), in collaboration with India's Big Bang Media Ventures (BBMVPL), is all set to host the first-ever Asia Open Esports Championship (Asia Open) from January 30 to March 15 this year.

The event will see participants from 40 countries across Asia and the Middle East go up against each other. The first iteration of the tournament will feature five popular esports titles and will consist of leagues formed on the basis of the skill levels of the players.

IESF, the global governing body for esports, was founded in 2008 by nine member nations. It now includes 130 Member Federations from five continents. Big Bang Media Ventures, on the other hand, is owned by Bollywood producer Madhu Mantena and entrepreneur Ravneet Gill, who aim to dominate the entertainment and education ecosystem.

In an exclusive interview with Rishabh Kalita from Sportskeeda Esports, the president of the IESF, Vlad Marinescu, shared details about the upcoming Asia Open Esports Championship, the partnership with India's Big Bang Media, India's esports scene, and more.

IESF president talks about upcoming Asia Open Esports Championship in collaboration with Big Bang Media

Q. Congratulations on the recent International Esports Federation (IESF) partnership deal with India’s Big Bang Media. The Asian and Middle Eastern regions are home to many big names who operate in the media creation and promotion industry. Why partner with Big Bang Media Ventures?

Vlad: We chose Big Bang Media Ventures Pvt Ltd (Big Bang) as our partners because they helped conceptualize the event, have great content creation expertise, which is vital for amplifying the championship, and also have the acumen to make it a commercial success.

Q. As mentioned earlier, IESF has plans to expand tournaments beyond the Asian and Middle Eastern regions. Will Big Bang Media be a partner in this entire journey, or is their partnership exclusive to this particular event?

Vlad: Big Bang are our partners for the first six championships, and we hope to build a very strong and long-term relationship with them.

Q. The International Esports Federation, in collaboration with Big Bang Media, will introduce the first-ever Asia Open Esports Championship. Apart from PES, what sort of esports titles can we expect to be hosted at the event?

Vlad: The championship has five titles: eFootball, Dota2, Clash of Clans, Real Cricket, and PUBG Mobile (ex India & Bangladesh). The intention was to choose games that made the championship truly inclusive and accommodative so that we could welcome every gamer from the region.

Q. The Asia Open Esports Championship's first iteration will be conducted online. How are you guys planning on avoiding discrepancies, especially in the form of internet latency? Wouldn’t that pose a problem in numerous scenarios?

Vlad: It is a challenge for most international events, but we are putting in measures to mitigate any competitive disadvantage for any gamer.

One way to do it would have been to create regions to cut latency, but then, that would have taken away from the regional flavor and gaming-without-borders spirit which we want to create through this championship.

Q. The Asia Open tournament will include gamers irrespective of their experience or skill set. The skill-based categories include amateurs, mid-core, and professionals. Could you elaborate a bit on how players would fit into these categories?

Vlad: We trust the players and shall club them as per their own declarations on their skill levels.

The idea of having three skill-based categories was to enable every gamer who wanted to be part of the championship to participate and play. Of course, players will not cut across skill-based categories and play & progress within their skill vertical.

Q. Assuming that the Asia Open Esports Championship is a huge success, will esports fans be able to join an offline event to support their favorite teams/players in the near future?

Vlad: Yes, that's very much on the cards. We definitely intend to have a LAN event from the second championship and are quite excited at the prospect.

Q. India’s esports scene is on the rise. Despite showcasing brilliant performances in recent years, our teams are not on par yet with the teams from regions such as the Americas or Europe. What do you think esports organizations or athletes in India lack at the moment?

Vlad: More than anything else, Indian gamers lack exposure to top-flight competition and institutionalized professional training. In skill per se, they are second to none.

Events like the Asia Open will develop the overall esports ecosystem, which will address the above problems. Our expectation is that India shall emerge as one of the gaming capitals of the world, and the fact that the government has now recognized gaming as a sport will accelerate this process. And Big Bang is doing some very commendable work in this respect.

Q. Speaking of the Indian esports scene, Valorant is currently one of the major titles that are leading the wave of esports culture in India. We see many small-scale Valorant tournaments being hosted throughout the year across cities. How do you think these small events contribute towards the overall promotion or growth of esports in the country?

Vlad: The development of esports is a journey, it's a movement, and esports events - big & small - add to making that journey stronger and more energetic. Esports needs the support of all stakeholders.

Q. Your professional journey has been remarkable. Apart from being the president of the International Esports Federation, you are also the director general of the International Judo Federation. You played water polo during your high school days as well. Being an active personality in two physical sports, what was the most appealing element that shifted your focus to esports?

Vlad: The focus on esports was a result of my determination to draw the youth into active, physical sport. Gaming was the means to kindle that love for sport and create the excitement of healthy competition within them.

In my eyes, esports and physical sport has to go hand-in-hand, and we encourage young gamers to strike the right balance between the two and inculcate healthy gaming habits. That has to be the basis of our youth engaging in sport, creating communities, and building careers out of it.

Watch out for the creator economy; it's going to be socially, culturally, and economically transformative. That is what makes gaming such a powerful mega-trend.

