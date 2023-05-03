Mumbai City FC is among the nation's most prominent clubs, and their performance in the second season of eISL indicates their formidable stature. Saksham Rattan, known amongst his peers as Sakky, is one of the most experienced veterans of the Indian competitive FIFA circuit and has been plying his trade for MCFC this season.

Not only is Sakky part of the eTigers representing India at events hosted by EA Sports, but he is also a Twitch streamer who regularly interacts with his community. He is amongst the most beloved Esports athletes in the country, and with eISL playoffs beginning soon, he'll be hoping to fortify his legacy as one of India's finest by winning the tournament.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Shivanshu Raturi, Saksham provided insight into his journey and how he prepares for games at the highest level.

Saksham will be representing Mumbai City FC in the second season of eISL

Q. Despite being one of India's most accomplished and experienced competitive FIFA players, this is your first stint in the eISL. What influenced you to participate, and how has your experience been so far?

Sakky: Considering eISL is our national FIFA league, where the best FIFA athletes from our country go head-to-head against each other, I was determined to be a part of it this year, even though I did not participate last time due to multiple reasons.

The journey has been great so far. On an individual level, I started off slow, but I feel confident now with every match I’ve played, and as a team, Krusher and I have been quite satisfied with our overall display.

Q. As we approach the Playoffs stage of the eISL, Mumbai City FC have already secured qualification. What has been your favorite memory/ performance from the tournament so far?

Sakky: So far, a couple of moments have stood out for me, one of them being a late winner that I scored against Saransh, and the other being the next matchday where I scored a fancy roulette finish with Mbappe, with the goal also earning the "skill of the week" honors.

Q. Mumbai City FC is amongst the most prominent names in the eISL and have some incredible affiliations overseas. What is it like representing them at such a high level? Have you had any interactions with the fanbase or the players?

Sakky: It is always an honor to represent a football club as big as MCFC. I was fortunate enough to be part of their first-ever Esports roster when I represented them last year. I am aware of what it feels like and how big the expectations are, but it has been easy with the support some of the fans have shown.

Also, having worked with MCFC last year, I also knew some of the guys beforehand who have been in touch with us regularly and have motivated us throughout the league phase so far.

Q. Your teammate Aditya Chadha, aka Krusher, is also a seasoned veteran of the competitive FIFA circuit. What is the dynamic like between you two? How do you complement each other's style of play?

Sakky: I was thrilled to have qualified with Krusher to play for MCFC in the eISL. I have known him for a couple of years now, and it is safe to say that he has been one of the best players from India over the last two seasons, so there was mutual respect.

Krusher is one of the most explosive players going forward and is very impulsive too. I am able to bring that calm to his game, keeping our midfield and defense organized for him to express himself freely once we reach the final third. For this reason, as a duo, we have only lost one game out of the ten we have played so far. It has been quite enjoyable being his teammate.

Q. What is the difference in your approach and preparation between 1v1 and 2v2 FIFA gameplay?

Sakky: There isn’t anything specific that we do separately, to be very honest. Ideally, we only play a couple of games every two days, and so far, it has worked out. Similarly, for 1v1 preparation, we grind regularly, so there wasn't something we did differently while approaching a game.

Q. With the final FGS qualifier of the season approaching as well, how do you find the balance between preparing for FGS and the eISL?

Sakky: It is mostly about practicing the meta of the game, even though the players we have, the luxury to use on our eISL accounts, are far superior. It is a bit of a task to manage on both accounts, trying to understand different player behaviors, but it is still manageable as we generally play similar formations and tactics on both accounts.

Q. Do you think eISL could use their platform to promote the Esports scene in India? What is your message to young and aspiring gamers who want to make a living out of their favorite games?

Sakky: As I mentioned earlier, being our national league, the eISL is a great platform for budding athletes to work with such massive football clubs, so if the interaction between clubs and athletes is way more then it would be greatly beneficial for the athletes.

I would urge all aspiring gamers to enjoy playing the game and not worry about the results from the outset. Also, tune into our matches to also learn from some of the best in the country.

