"The event was designed by a supervillain": MoistCr1TiKaL slams Bored Ape NFT event organizers for causing alleged eye damage

Popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" has weighed in on the viral news about participants of Bored Ape NFT convention goers allegedly getting eye damage due to prolonged exposure to UV lights at the event. Charlie tore into the organizers as social media backlash mounted, with reports surrounding the case garnering more attention.

MoistCr1TiKaL, known for being outspoken about social issues, is popular for his commentary videos on YouTube under the alias penguinz0. Covering topics ranging from the streaming and content creation industry and video games to tech news, his videos regularly pull millions of views. He took to X, formerly Twitter, to address the alleged NFT convention mishap and was clearly not amused.

Saying that things seem to get worse the more he reads about it and comparing the organizers to "supervillains," Charlie wrote:

"This is so f*cking wild. It somehow just keeps getting worse the more you read about it. It's like the whole event was designed by a supervillain."

For those unaware, an NFT convention organized in Hong Kong by Bored Ape Yacht Club and Yugalabs is going viral for all the wrong reasons after many attendees complained about medical problems with eyesight. Many took to X to share their experiences, with a number of them claiming they had to be admitted into hospitals following the event.

With many similar posts gaining traction online, the organizers of Bored Ape Yacht Club have issued a warning from their official social media handle. While some supporters have praised their attempts to get in touch with the victims, others have trolled them for the eye damage caused.

An internet sleuth who is known for exposing crypto rug pulls, ZachXBT, replied to the announcement with a blurred photo of the original post to signify the eye damage the event allegedly caused.

As per reports, the eye damage may have been caused by the use of UV lights at the event, and a fan has replied to MoistCr1TiKaL's scathing remark on X with a picture of the said UV lights at the NFT convention.

Fans also want MoistCr1TiKaL to make one of his signature videos talking about the issue on YouTube. Here are some of the general reactions to the YouTuber's post.

MoistCr1TiKaL's candor has led to him being highly critical of numerous things in the past, and the NFT UV ray fiasco may culminate in another video. That said, the YouTuber has also praised many decisions in his commentaries. For example, he was quite positive about Twitch's recent change to simulcasting policy.