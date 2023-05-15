"The victory was tarnished": KSI comments on the controversial knockout on Joe Fournier in recent boxing match

Popular YouTuber turned boxer Olajide "JJ," popularly known as KSI, has found himself in the middle of yet another scandal after his recent fight against Joe Fournier ended with a controversial knockout. As the two were duking it out in the ring, JJ appears to have inadvertently hit Joe with an illegal elbow to the face while trying to land a right hook.

The move eventually led to the British content creator winning the match via knockout. The news was met with a lot of backlash from fans online who called him out for the illegal elbow hit, especially after the boxer appeared to be celebrating his win on social media. Since then, however, he has acknowledged that the way he won was not clean and lamented what had happened, saying this in a recent tweet:

"Unfortunately, the victory which was inevitable no matter what, is tarnished and I hate that. It sucks!"

"I worked very hard for this fight...": KSI laments controversial win over Joe Fournier

ksi @KSI



Unfortunately the victory which was inevitable no matter what, is… I worked very hard for this fight and had an intense and grueling camp. There’s no better feeling than being in that ring and having my hand raised in front of my loyal and amazing fans who I appreciate so much.Unfortunately the victory which was inevitable no matter what, is… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I worked very hard for this fight and had an intense and grueling camp. There’s no better feeling than being in that ring and having my hand raised in front of my loyal and amazing fans who I appreciate so much. Unfortunately the victory which was inevitable no matter what, is… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

As mentioned before, the way the Sidemen member won did not go down well with many viewers, with some even going as far as calling his online celebration after the fact "absolutely shameless."

To address those allegations, KSI took to Twitter once more and explained his side of the story. He talked about how hard he had worked for the fight, preparing in a "grueling camp" and how he wanted to perform in front of fans:

"I worked very hard for this fight and had an intense and grueling camp. There’s no better feeling than being in that ring and having my hand raised in front of my loyal and amazing fans who I appreciate so much."

While he did end up winning, the Brit was quite sad it had been overshadowed by the controversy. In the same tweet, he explained the incident in detail and called the unfortunate elbow move "unintentional" since he went for a right hook after an overhand, which KSI claimed had dazed Joe.

The overhand did actually put him "out on his feet," and Fournier lunged into his opponent, as can be seen in the clip, which shows the incident in slow motion.

Zoheb MMA @ZohebMMA @arielhelwani Should be overturned, dude hit an elbow to commemorate Matt Brown who fought tonight. KSI bringing MMA into a boxing ring 🤨 @arielhelwani Should be overturned, dude hit an elbow to commemorate Matt Brown who fought tonight. KSI bringing MMA into a boxing ring 🤨 https://t.co/4q8mjdvC6y

Twitter users were quite divided in the replies, with a sizeable portion believing that the move was quite problematic.

Others appreciated his acknowledging the incident, with fans saying that he would have won the fight regardless:

Ξternal Ostriker @FirefoxSane @KSI Proud of you chief for acknowledging the accidental elbow. You were still going to knock him out regardless, keep your head up and move on to the next fight Tommy fury @KSI Proud of you chief for acknowledging the accidental elbow. You were still going to knock him out regardless, keep your head up and move on to the next fight Tommy fury

Deen @DeenTheGreat 🏽 @KSI The knockout was coming anyways bro! It is what it is .. onto the next @KSI The knockout was coming anyways bro! It is what it is .. onto the next 💪🏽

Jesse Lannister 🦁 @ItsFangs @KSI You were winning the whole time. It was only a matter of time before he dropped. Don’t be too hard on yourself about it. @KSI You were winning the whole time. It was only a matter of time before he dropped. Don’t be too hard on yourself about it.

Prabh Sandhu @PrabhhSandhu @KSI Bro do not rematch the guy. Just rule it a no contest if anything and move on to Tommy Fury @KSI Bro do not rematch the guy. Just rule it a no contest if anything and move on to Tommy Fury

KSI has become one of the most popular online celebrities over the years and has had a successful boxing career as well, with matches that draw thousands of viewers from around the planet.

Excitement is building among fans as they eagerly anticipate his upcoming fight against Tommy Fury, especially after a recent altercation between the two.

Poll : 0 votes