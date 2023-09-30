Quest Esports has posted quite a few exciting results during this Dota 2 Pro Circuit season, with a fourth-place finish at the Bali Major 2023 and winning DPC WEU Tour 1 Div II. The community is eagerly waiting to see what the team manages to do at the upcoming TI after they blazed through the lower bracket at WEU regional qualifiers, dispatching OG and Team Secret along the way.

Quest Esports' kaori sat down with Sportskeeda before DreamLeague Season 21, discussing the regional qualifiers, the current Dota 2 patch, and more

Quest Esports' kaori discusses team form, current Dota 2 patch, and more

Q: Quest Esports had an exceptional showing at Bali Major 2023, with not many expecting you guys to top the group and then further eliminate Aster and LGD. What was the experience like?

kaori: I mean, we just played, trying our best. That’s kind of it. We just played Dota.

Q: The TI qualifiers saw the team have an excellent lower bracket run in Western Europe qualifiers, taking out OG and Secret along the way. What was your most favorite play during the qualifiers? Were you guys at all nervous when you dropped to the lower bracket?

kaori: The hardest game was against Secret in the qualifiers. It was a tough match, and we almost lost but made a big comeback in a game. It was a nice experience.

Q: With the Dota 2 map significantly increasing in size recently, along with the additions of Twin Gates and Tormentors, how has the gameplay during a match changed from a captain’s perspective?

kaori: These new things give more plays in the map—like with Twin Gates, you can move from safe lane to off lane faster. Wisdom runes also are huge objectives. So you should pay attention to it every game, or you are going to lose.

Q: What do you think about the role and impact of a Support in a Dota match in the current meta and how it has evolved during your career?

kaori: I feel like Support is kind of the same important role as the core. You can still be greedy and have a lot of items and win the early game to win the game. It’s a really important role in Dota 2. I like to play it.

Q: With the recent changes in Dota 2 patches, did the nerfs and buffs affect your hero picks?

kaori: I wouldn’t say it changed a lot of heroes. There are some broken heroes like Nature Prophet.

Q: TI starts in less than a month, and you guys will surely be looking to make an impact there. How have the team’s preparations been coming along?

kaori: We are practicing and then to DreamLeague and then to TI.