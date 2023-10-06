"There have been MrBeast scam ads for the last five years" - Asmongold says platforms aren't required to add safeguard measures to prevent AI scams

On October 5, 2023, Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" shared his thoughts on deepfake AI scams involving prominent internet personalities. Asmongold watched "Ludwig" Ahgren's recently uploaded Mogul Mail video titled, This MrBeast Drama is a Huge Problem, in which he argued that social media platforms would eventually be required to implement safeguard measures to protect viewers and content creators from AI scams.

Ludwig said:

"It's worth talking about now because we don't have the same lobbying power of the music industry. We don't have a YouTuber union. But YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, (and) every single social media site will need to put safeguards in place to protect creators and to protect viewers from getting scammed by AI versions of creators."

Asmongold seemingly didn't agree with Ludwig's point of view, questioning why social media platforms would be forced to implement safety measures. He asserted that YouTube has been unable to prevent this, adding that the platform has been plagued with scams featuring Jimmy "MrBeast" for years.

The Texas native remarked:

"Why do they need to do that? No, they don't! YouTube cannot even prevent scam ads in general. Like, there have been MrBeast scam ads for the last five years. If they can't even figure out the base problem, how do you think they're able to figure out, like, a fork of that base problem? They've got no idea!"

Asmongold believes media platforms like YouTube "don't care" about AI scams that target content creators and viewers

The discussion about deepfake scam ads erupted in the online community on October 3, 2023, when MrBeast expressed his displeasure with a verified TikTok ad that used him to promote a fake iPhone 15 giveaway. The philanthropist claimed that several people had received this phony promotion and tweeted:

"Lots of people are getting this deepfake scam ad of me… are social media platforms ready to handle the rise of AI deepfakes? This is a serious problem."

Expand Tweet

This was brought up by Ludwig in his aforementioned Mogul Mail video, which Asmongold discussed during his recent livestream. After explaining why he did not believe media platforms should be required to implement safeguard measures to prevent AI scams, the One True King (OTK) co-founder added:

"The reason why is it because they don't care! There's so many scam AI ads."

Ludwig then mentioned the SAG-AFTRA strike, which recently established guidelines for the training of AI models using writers' work. He elaborated:

"'The WGA reserves the right to assert the exploitation of writers' material to train AI is prohibited by MBA or other law.' So, they can't even use material to train AI. Those are great safeguards put in place. And YouTubers and streamers, and influencers would likely need the same thing at some point."

Timestamp: 01:55:10

In response, Asmongold stated that similar safeguard measures "won't matter" for the livestreaming industry. He explained:

"It won't matter because places like China that aren't regulated in the same way will do it anyways. And then, they'll create better products on the free market and outproduce people who don't. That's why we buy all of our clothes from China. And, actually, it's not China anymore. It's even worse third-world countries. China is not a third-world country. It's because these countries outproduce us. They're able to produce value at lower rate. And in a free market, that's what's valuable."

Fans react to Asmongold's take

The streamer's take on the situation was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent fan reactions:

Redditors commenting on Asmongold's views (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Asmongold is among the most-watched Twitch content creators, having joined the platform in 2011. He is best known for playing a variety of MMORPGs, including World of Warcraft, Lost Ark, Final Fantasy XIV, and New World.