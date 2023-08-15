“They are embarrassing themselves” - xQc seemingly implying that Adept didn't take "Plan B" to avoid pregnancy leaves fans divided

The ongoing drama involving Felix "xQc" and Adept has once again veered into surprising territory as the former addressed the latter's previous pregnancy during a livestream on Twitch. For context, Adept's pregnancy was initially made public through tweets by JesseSMFI. However, in his recent stream, Felix expressed disapproval of his ex-wife's decision, suggesting that she should have considered using a contraceptive option like a "Plan B."

Fans understandably expressed criticism towards both individuals' online behavior. The clip was subsequently shared on the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, where one user remarked:

"Xqc and his ex-wife need to act like adults. They are embarrassing themselves by discussing this stuff on stream. Maybe they're doing it intentionally if it gets them subscribers though?"

xQc opens up about recent pregnancy rumors

xQc has recently found himself entangled in a series of online controversies, particularly following his admission of infidelity involving his ex-girlfriend (FRAN) and his former spouse Adept. He confessed in a recent stream:

"I was being dumb as bricks. It just felt to me like I wouldn’t get that again, in the future."

There is speculation that during this period, he may have been involved in a s*xual relationship with Adept, which has subsequently fueled discussions about the pregnancy.

Speaking about Adept's possible pregnancy, the Twitch streamer said:

"If there's an expectation of taking said 'Plan B,' well, that's a good thing. We're on the same page. If you don't, and you said you would, it's odd. That is kinda how that goes. People are old enough to understand the things that come with. That's right. That is right."

It's worth noting that Adept has also given an update on her pregnancy, suggesting that she may have either gone through a miscarriage or had to abort it. In a recent stream, she said:

"If someone did not have a baby, and is telling you they are pregnant, then what is the outcome? The outcome is that the pregnancy was either terminated or miscarried."

What did the fans say?

The clip has garnered a lot of reactions, particularly from the LSF community. Here are some of the notable ones:

For those unaware, Felix and Adept are currently entangled in a legal dispute with each other. However, despite this, there seems to have been a level of intimacy between the two, adding a layer of complexity to the situation. More updates regarding this evolving scenario are expected.