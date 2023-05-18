"This is how Europe sees America": Clip of Norweigan bystander talking to American Twitch streamer Nmplol about shootings goes viral

A clip from Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol"s most recent IRL stream in Norway has gone viral on Reddit after a bystander characterized Texas, the streamer's home state, as the place where people "shoot each other." The clip has gained significant traction on the streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail, with many Redditors talking about the foreign perception of gun violence in America.

Gun violence has been quite a hot topic on social media, especially since numerous mass shootings in the US have been making headlines worldwide. Pointing out how the Norwegian's immediate follow-up to Nick being from Texas, USA was to refer to guns, one Redditor wrote this in the replies to the clip:

"This is how Europe sees America yes"

As if to not be outdone, the top reply to the above comment reads:

"This is how America sees America too"

"It's not safe there": Nmplol's interaction with Norwegian man about gun violence in Texas goes viral

Nmplol and his partner Malena are in Norway to visit the latter's family, who are from the European country. As popular Twitch streamers associated with the Texas-based streamer group OTK, they decided to stream parts of that tour on Twitch.

The incident in question took place during their most recent stream on May 17, coinciding with a public holiday in Norway known as Constitution Day. This day holds great cultural significance for Norwegians, who dress in traditional attire and partake in festivities. During the stream, a member of the public interacted with the streamer after he walked up to the group with his camera.

The stranger politely asked how the tourist's experience had been in Norway:

"What do you think of Norway?"

Nmplol enthusiastically replied that he was loving his time in the Scandinavian country:

"Love it! Everyone's so nice here."

The Norwegian followed up the question by asking where exactly he was from:

"Where are you from in America? Which state?"

The OTK streamer replied:

"Texas."

The response immediately caught the man's attention, who promptly said:

"Texas? That's they, uh, shoot each other..."

Timestamp 4:24:55

As he got caught up after someone from his group appeared to stop him, Nmplol took the comment in stride, replying with:

"Yes, that's what they do. It's not safe there."

More social media reactions to the clip

The clip started quite a debate among the Redditors, with many talking about gun violence in the United States. Fans of Nmplol also commented, expressing how nice the recent streams have been. Here are some of the general reactions:

IRL streaming has become quite popular in recent years, with travel bloggers broadcasting their travels directly to their viewers. Readers might also be interested in some of the top IRL streamers from last year.

Poll : 0 votes