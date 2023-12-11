"This guy is not serious" - IShowSpeed gets trolled after streamer falls into pool while training for KSI boxing match

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has once again found himself in a comedic situation. This time, he live-streamed his training for the upcoming boxing match against fellow creator JJ "KSI." For those unfamiliar, the two YouTubers agreed to a boxing match scheduled for December 15, which will be livestreamed on Darren's channel.

It's important to mention that KSI has actively engaged in influencer boxing for several years. In contrast, Darren is relatively new to the fundamentals of the sport. Recognizing his novice status, Darren has hired a professional trainer to guide him through the training process.

Nevertheless, in keeping with the comedic tone of many of his streams, the Ohio-born streamer slipped into the pool after reaching out to jab his trainer. Reacting to the clip, one X user wrote:

"This guy is not serious."

Fans troll IShowSpeed after he falls into a pool (Image via X/@ksinews_)

IShowSpeed embarrassed after falling into pool, trains for the first time on stream

Despite their friendly relationship, IShowSpeed and KSI engage in a banter-filled back-and-forth online, often trolling each other. Taking their rivalry to the next level, the duo has committed to settling their differences in the boxing ring, with the anticipated face-off scheduled for the upcoming Friday.

To gear up for the impending showdown, Darren decided to enlist a professional boxing trainer's expertise to impart the sport's fundamentals. Despite absorbing crucial tips during his training sessions, the streamer's preparation took an unexpected turn when he lost his balance and ended up in the pool, eliciting laughter from the online community.

Expand Tweet

Embarrassed by his unexpected plunge into the pool, the streamer opted to conclude his training after approximately 40 minutes. It's worth emphasizing that while he is dedicated to his training, the upcoming fight isn't intended as a serious competitive bout but rather a lighthearted event.

What did the fans say?

The clip was posted by a verified KSI fan page, sparking a flurry of responses from viewers. Here are some of them:

KSI's fans troll the streamer after he falls into the pool (Image via X/@ksinews_)

The upcoming boxing match between IShowSpeed and KSI will be freely live-streamed for viewers. Additionally, the event holds a charitable aspect, with proceeds directed towards the Anthony Walker Foundation - an organization dedicated to eradicating racism.